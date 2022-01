It's only been two and a half years since Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance released their last album, San Isabel, but in some ways, it was a lifetime ago. No one would blame the duo otherwise known as Jamestown Revival for wanting to roar back from the silence of the pandemic with a big, sweeping barn burner of a record, as their last one arrived just months before the world turned upside down. But instead, Clay and Chance have stepped back and crafted what's billed as their "quietest" record yet, an album called Young Man. And somehow, it's perfectly fitting.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO