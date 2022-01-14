ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The St. Louis Cardinals should consider pursuing this starting pitcher

By Robert Murray
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing Jon Lester’s retirement, the St. Louis Cardinals should consider pursuing J.A. Happ, a pitcher they acquired at the trade deadline. Jon Lester’s decision to retire came as a relative surprise. He was expected to pitch at least one more season and all indications were that he enjoyed his time with...

