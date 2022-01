A DoorDash worker making a delivery saved a toddler he spotted wandering around Detroit’s 8 Mile Road.Robert Jackson III, the DoorDash employee, found the toddler wearing just a diaper and socks and walking on the road on Sunday while on his way to make a delivery.“I saw something in the distance, but I wasn’t sure what it was. As I got closer, I noticed it’s a kid,” Mr Jackson told Fox 2 Detroit.“He was standing in the middle of Eight Mile like this,” he added, imitating the manner in which the toddler was shivering.The toddler’s age has not been confirmed...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO