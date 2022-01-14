ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashes: Ollie Robinson must improve his fitness for Test cricket, says England bowling coach Jon Lewis

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFifth Ashes Test, Hobart (day one of five) England seamer Ollie Robinson must improve on his fitness to keep up with the demands of Test cricket, says bowling coach Jon Lewis. Robinson, 28, took two early wickets but bowled only eight overs because of a back spasm on day one of...

BBC

Women's Ashes: England must match Australia's aggression, says captain Heather Knight

Dates: 20 January-8 February (full fixture list) Coverage: Ball-by-ball commentary on Test Match Special, plus reports, features and analysis on the BBC Sport website and app. England must match Australia's aggression and "throw it right back at them" if they are going to be successful in the multi-format Ashes, says captain Heather Knight.
