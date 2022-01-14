Is a 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L Worth the Money?

* Prices may reflect current incentives. See dealer for details. Recent Arrival! 26/33 City/Highway MPG AWD. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 15984 miles below market average! Awards: * Motor Trend Automobiles of the year * 2015 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ (With Touring Model) * ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards * 2015 KBB.com Brand Image Awards Kelley Blue Book Brand Image Awards are based on the Brand Watch(tm) study from Kelley Blue Book Market Intelligence. Award calculated among non-luxury shoppers. For more information, visit www.kbb.com. Kelley Blue Book is a registered trademark of Kelley Blue Book Co., Inc. Reviews: * * Winner, 2015 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Award among small SUVs * Excellent resale value * High fuel efficiency * Easy-driving, car-like manners * Impressively large and useful interior Source: KBB.com * Exceptional fuel economy abundant passenger and cargo room nifty self-folding rear seats appealing tech and safety features. Source: Edmunds * The Honda CR-V has a modern aerodynamic look, with sweeping lines, exciting body sculpting, and a dramatic profile. It has enough attitude and ability to get you around town and then tackle the open road and the great outdoors. The CR-V comes equipped with a 2.4-Liter i-VTEC 4-Cylinder engine with 185hp and a Continuously Variable Transmission. It has a rigid unit-body structure, coupled with taut suspension tuning, which give it impressive handling characteristics. For ultimate 4-season security, the CR-V is available with Honda’s Real Time All-Wheel Drive with Intelligent Control System that smoothes out initial acceleration and can transfer up to 100% of torque to the rear wheels. The CR-V is very fuel-efficient and can get up to an EPA estimated 34 MPG Highway when in two-wheel drive. Hit the green ECON button, and the vehicle makes adjustments to its systems so they can be more efficient. Then you get feedback as you drive from Eco Assist to let you know how efficient your driving is. Honda has placed bars around the speedometer, and the longer you keep them in the green, the farther you can go on a tank of gas. The 5-passenger CR-V is extremely roomy inside, with a rear seat that accommodates adults and a proper-sized cargo area. Special attention is paid to driver comfort, with supportive front seats that flank an accommodating center console punctuated by two big cup holders. A large covered center stow bin houses USB and auxiliary inputs as well as a 12-volt power point. Available lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control add to assisted features. Finally, its large single-piece liftgate, coupled with a significantly lower lift-over height, eases loading and unloading chores. Source: The Manufacturer Summary.

BUYING CARS ・ 15 DAYS AGO