Raskin Is a Great Choice for a Tough Job at the Fed

By The Editors
Washington Post
 6 days ago

At long last, President Joe Biden has settled on a candidate for one of the biggest jobs in global finance: the vice chair for bank supervision at the Federal Reserve. The nominee — Duke University law professor Sarah Bloom Raskin — is a good choice for what will be an immensely...

