Police investigating homicide in 900 block of Campbell St.

By Victoria Balderrama
 6 days ago
Corpus Christi police said they are investigating a homicide Friday morning in the 900 block of Campbell St. near Driscoll Children's Hospital.

Police said the shooting occurred just before just before 7:00 a.m.

Police said they found a man in his mid-20s who had been shot. The victim was later pronounced dead.

CCPD said no arrests have been made and the investigation is still active. The name of the victim has not been released.

Police are looking for a person responsible for the shooting.

We'll have more on this breaking story as we learn about it.

