ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Raccoon found in Norfolk neighborhood tests positive for rabies

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y0pQh_0dljKaAk00

NORFOLK, Va. – A raccoon in the Sewells Gardens neighborhood of Norfolk tested positive for rabies on January 13 and was found on January 11.

Health officials said the sick raccoon was found along the 900 block of South Quail St.

The after being found the raccoon died and was sent to the Virginia Department of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond for testing. It was reported positive for rabies on January 13.

No humans or domestic animals have been reported to be exposed at this time, health officials said. They do ask if you have been bitten or scratched by a raccoon in this area, that you contact the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712.

Rabies is a fatal disease, but is preventable if treatment is begun early and completed as recommended by a medical provider.

The following precautions are recommended from the health department to reduce the risk of rabies exposure:

  • Be sure dogs and cats are up-to-date on vaccinations.
  • Keep pets confined to home and yard.
  • Keep yards free of food that could attract wild animals.
  • Do not handle, touch or take in stray or wild animals.
  • Warn adults and children to report any animal bites or scratches.
  • Report stray or unvaccinated animals to Animal Control at 757-664-7387.
  • Report all animal or human exposures to the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712.

For further information, please contact the Environmental Health Division of the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Pets & Animals
Local
Virginia COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Norfolk, VA
Lifestyle
City
Norfolk, VA
WTKR News 3

How local jails are handling the COVID-19 outbreak

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Just as COVID-19 is running rampant through our communities , it's also making its way into our local jails. "The biggest thing now is how quickly we respond. Speed is key fighting an invisible enemy," said Newport News Sheriff Gabe Morgan.
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy