Raccoon found in Norfolk neighborhood tests positive for rabies

NORFOLK, Va. – A raccoon in the Sewells Gardens neighborhood of Norfolk tested positive for rabies on January 13 and was found on January 11.

Health officials said the sick raccoon was found along the 900 block of South Quail St.

The after being found the raccoon died and was sent to the Virginia Department of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond for testing. It was reported positive for rabies on January 13.

No humans or domestic animals have been reported to be exposed at this time, health officials said. They do ask if you have been bitten or scratched by a raccoon in this area, that you contact the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712.

Rabies is a fatal disease, but is preventable if treatment is begun early and completed as recommended by a medical provider.

The following precautions are recommended from the health department to reduce the risk of rabies exposure:

Be sure dogs and cats are up-to-date on vaccinations.

Keep pets confined to home and yard.

Keep yards free of food that could attract wild animals.

Do not handle, touch or take in stray or wild animals.

Warn adults and children to report any animal bites or scratches.

Report stray or unvaccinated animals to Animal Control at 757-664-7387.

Report all animal or human exposures to the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712.



For further information, please contact the Environmental Health Division of the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712.