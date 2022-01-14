ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineland, NJ

Man killed in shooting as he left Wawa in N.J.

By Matt Gray
NJ.com
NJ.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Authorities are looking for a killer after a Vineland man was shot to death as he left a Wawa in South Jersey late Thursday. Luis Rivera,...

www.nj.com

Comments / 19

Melanie A. Radice
6d ago

prayers to the family 🙏🏻🙏🏻and I pray the animal ID caught and gets the death penalty

Reply(3)
7
Related
NJ.com

2 found fatally shot inside car parked on Jersey Shore street

Two people were found fatally shot Wednesday night inside a parked car in Monmouth County, authorities said. Police responding to a report of a shooting about 8:15 p.m. found the victims inside a vehicle parked in the 1300 block of Washington Avenue in Neptune, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Officials identify 18-year-old man gunned down on N.J. street

An 18-year-old Paterson man was shot and killed Wednesday in the city, authorities said. Robert Cuadra was found wounded on Godwin Avenue, near Rosa Parks Boulevard, after officers were called to a shooting in the area around 6:30 p.m., according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes. Emergency crews rushed...
PATERSON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vineland, NJ
Vineland, NJ
Crime & Safety
NJ.com

N.J. prison inmate quickly recaptured after early morning escape

A state prison inmate is back in custody after a brief escape from a South Jersey facility Thursday. Peter Rusch, 35, is serving a 17-year sentence for robbery and weapons possession and was in the minimum security housing unit at Bayside State Prison in Cumberland County when he escaped early Thursday, according to state Department of Corrections officials.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Jewelry sale ends in robbery, Bayonne police say

A man who listed a piece of jewelry for sale on the internet was robbed of the item when he met up with the purported buyer, Bayonne police said. The 51-year-old victim said the incident occurred in the area of 32nd Street and Broadway, at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Girl, 7, seriously injured after being struck SUV, police say

A 7-year-old girl was hospitalized Monday with serious injuries after she was hit by an SUV in Lakewood, authorities said Thursday. The girl was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee about 5:30 p.m. Monday in the area of East County Line Road and Squankum Road in Lakewood, according to Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith of the township’s police department.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting
NJ.com

Porch pirates in N.J. face up to 5 years in jail under new law

Porch pirates beware: Snatching packages from New Jersey porches could land you in prison for up to five years under a new law signed on Tuesday by Gov. Phil Murphy. The measure was among dozens of bills that reached Murphy’s desk after being approved by the legislature in a flurry of activity on Jan. 10, just prior to the close of the last legislative session.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
182K+
Followers
90K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy