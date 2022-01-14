ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Will There Be Another Stimulus Check in 2022?

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gIvYB_0dljJwJH00

Image source: Getty Images

Many Americans were disappointed to see 2021 come to an end without receiving a fourth stimulus check in their bank accounts . But will a new year mean a new windfall to look forward to?

Right now, there's no indication that lawmakers are looking to send out another stimulus check . But that doesn't mean we should definitively write one off. Here's why we may -- or may not -- see another stimulus payment come in.

Why there could be a fourth stimulus check

We're starting off 2022 with a surge of COVID-19 cases, fueled by the highly transmissible omicron variant . Health experts are saying that cases could peter off by late January. But if that doesn't happen, and the outbreak persists, we may be in for months of disruptions.

That scenario could force businesses to shut down and layoffs to ensue. If that were to happen, and the economy were to decline, then it could make the case for another stimulus payment.

Why there may not be a fourth stimulus check

It's true that the U.S. is deep in the throes of a major COVID-19 outbreak -- one that threatens to overwhelm hospital systems, force schools into remote learning, and impact supply chains. But the silver lining is that omicron is said to result in milder illness than its predecessors, which means it may not be as disruptive.

Furthermore, the CDC recently updated its guidelines to shorten the length of quarantine for those diagnosed with COVID-19. That could mean fewer workplace disruptions and closures.

All of that would be a good thing for our economy. And speaking of the economy, it continues to improve. In December, the national jobless rate dropped to 3.9%, the lowest level since the start of the pandemic. Additionally, the labor market is loaded with jobs right now, so much so that many companies are raising wages in an effort to attract talent. This is a very different scenario than the one that presented in March 2021, when the most recent stimulus check was approved.

Finally, lawmakers aren't looking to impose massive shutdowns to combat the current COVID-19 surge like they did early on in the pandemic. That alone could prevent a massive wave of layoffs.

What to do if there's no more stimulus aid

The idea of not getting another stimulus check may be disappointing, especially at a time when inflation is rampant and everything seems to cost more. But you can still take steps to boost your income.

First, research salary data to see if you're being paid a fair wage where you work. If not, you can either fight for a raise or dust off your resume and seek out a new employment opportunity. Or if you're looking for extra work, the gig economy is still very much alive, which means you have a chance to take on a side hustle for extra money.

You can also put yourself on a stricter budget if you're struggling to make ends meet. That could mean cutting back on some expenses temporarily until the cost of living dips back downward.

Of course, if the economic situation takes a drastic turn for the worse, then a follow-up stimulus round could be in the cards. But that's a scenario no one should hope for.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2023

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick , which features a 0% intro APR until 2023, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 142

Vladimir
6d ago

there's no stimulus checks going out in the near future for anyone!!! there's no checks so don't go getting worked up over this fake news story...this news agency alt to be arrested for this dam shit...

Reply(5)
33
Larene Graham
5d ago

No Biden was too busy Givingthe illegals immigrants comingacross the Southern border.450,000 They had a wonderful Christmas and New Year.😡

Reply(3)
14
Stephen Bennett
6d ago

They had better get this country back in shape and in line for us American people, no questions asked.

Reply(1)
11
Related
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus Bill#Economic Stimulus#Economy#Inflation#Americans#Omicron#Cdc
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Stimulus Check Will Get Deposited to Your Account This Week

Could you be one of those who are owed a stimulus check worth up to $1,100 this week?. According to fingerlake1, soon, Californians are receiving the second round of Golden State Stimulus II payments this week, which are part of a package of state stimulus measures. Over 800,000 Californians will...
POLITICS
chronicle99.com

4th Stimulus Check: Why Biden Will Be Forced To Dole Out A Fourth Payment

With the COVID-19 spreading like a wildfire at the start of 2022, many Americans sign petitions for a fourth stimulus check. Stimulus checks served as a lifeline for the American public during the COVID-19 pandemic and helped keep the economy afloat during the downturn precipitated by lockdowns. The Corona pandemic...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
hngn.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Who Will Receive Payments Worth $1,000- $5,000 This Year?

This year, an all-encompassing stimulus check payment is almost certainly not in the cards and the prospects of that happening are slim to none. Despite this, a select people will continue to benefit from the 2021 initiatives and will be able to collect part of the funding this year. While the funds expected to come in this year were hoped to include another year of Expanded Child Tax Credit payments, they have been put on hold for the time being. The Senate's ability to enact President Biden's Build Back Better proposal is dependent on the Senate's ability to pass it.
INCOME TAX
BGR.com

A new stimulus check program just opened for applications and you had no idea

You don't have to be a fortune-teller or an expert political strategist to figure out that no new stimulus checks are coming from the federal government anytime soon. The political dynamic is such that the votes in Congress just aren't there for new checks right now. But having said that, stimulus payments also aren't the only kind of aid available to Americans, either. There's related financial assistance that can also help millions of Americans, for example, pay their mortgage.
U.S. POLITICS
BGR.com

Stimulus check payments up to $8,000 are available, but you need to file this form

It should be pretty clear by now that 2022 is going to be nothing like the stimulus check-filled year we got in 2021. The inability of congressional Democrats to pass President Biden’s 12-month extension of the expanded monthly child tax credit checks has seen to that. However, just because the monthly checks have ended, that doesn’t mean the child tax credit has gone away entirely. You can still get a credit for up to $2,000 per child this year, as we detailed here. And there’s a related benefit also available this year — the Child and Dependent Care Credit, details about which we’ll get into below.
INCOME TAX
leedaily.com

Stimulus Check 2022: Live Updates on Fourth Stimulus Check, Tax Refunds & Other Federal Programmes

Citizens hoping for fourth stimulus checks, there might be bad news. There isn’t any confirmation or update from the federal government about the fourth stimulus checks. But still, numerous financial support programs can help Americans fight the crisis in this pandemic situation. State governments have taken the matter into their hands and have launched several incentive programs.
INCOME TAX
Republic Monitor

Stimulus Check Update: New Payments are Waiting for This Group of People This January

More stimulus checks are planned to be deployed by the US government in order to offer the required safeguards. In a recently published article in Marca, there will be another stimulus payment in January for many families to aid them with living expenses due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spreading throughout the United States and continues to negatively impact thousands of lives.
ECONOMY
foodcontessa.com

This Year, $250 Biweekly Stimulus Checks Are Available; Determine If You Are Eligible

State governments have begun delivering cash to individuals, as the federal government debates the potential of a fourth stimulus payment. According to The Sun, if specific economic circumstances are satisfied, automatic stabilisers will deliver money directly to Americans, without the consent of local or federal legislators. Uncertainty Regards Another Round...
INCOME TAX
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
156K+
Followers
75K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy