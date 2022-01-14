ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ultra-strict lockdowns preview what's in store for Beijing Olympics

By Jeff Tracy
Axios
Axios
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning three weeks from today, ultra-strict lockdowns in Chinese cities provide a glimpse of what the games' protocols will look like. State of play: China may be the last country on Earth still adhering to a "zero COVID" policy. Rather than relying on vaccines and carefully...

AFP

China forcibly returned nearly 10,000 in overseas crackdown: report

Beijing has forced nearly 10,000 Chinese overseas nationals to return since 2014 using coercive means outside the justice system, according to a new report. Safeguard Defenders cited government data in its estimate that almost 10,000 Chinese nationals had been forcibly returned since 2014.
The Independent

Olympic athletes urged by activists not to criticize China

Athletes at the Beijing Olympics were urged by human rights activists Tuesday to avoid criticizing China because they could be prosecuted.The International Olympic Committee has said athletes will have freedom of speech at next month's Winter Games when speaking to journalists or posting on social media. However, the Olympic Charter rule that prohibits political protests at medal ceremonies also requires “applicable public law” to be followed.The IOC has not yet publicly committed to how athletes who speak out would be protected, activists said in a briefing hosted by Human Rights Watch “Silence is complicity and that’s why we have...
The Independent

China media say foreign parcels suspected in new infections

Chinese state media report parcels mailed from overseas may have spread the omicron variant of the coronavirus in Beijing and elsewhere. Globally, health experts have stressed the virus mainly spreads through respiratory droplets when infected people breathe, speak, cough and sneeze. However, China has repeatedly emphasized the danger of infection from packaging, despite only trace amounts of the virus being found on such items, and it has boosted testing of frozen food and regular items shipped from overseas. The Communist Party newspaper Global Times cited the Beijing Center for Disease Control and virologists as making the link between the...
AFP

China rebuffs Australia's concern over health of detained writer

Beijing on Tuesday pushed back against claims from Canberra that a detained Australian writer was being arbitrarily held and not receiving adequate medical support despite his declining health. But the Australian foreign minister said in a radio interview that Yang was being held arbitrarily, and that Canberra was increasingly concerned about his well-being.
Foreign Policy

As Iran-China Ties Strengthen, What’s in it for Beijing?

Here is today’s Foreign Policy brief: Iran’s foreign minister visits Beijing, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under pressure after further revelations, and global electricity use surged in 2021. If you would like to receive Morning Brief in your inbox every weekday, please sign up here. Iran’s Foreign...
WFMZ-TV Online

Boycott the Beijing Olympics

The American way of life has been nearly destroyed over the past two years by a virus that came from communist China. Politically, economically, and socially, America has been devastated. As of this writing, 850,000 Americans have died. Why, then, is the U.S. Olympic team preparing to head to Beijing to participate in the Winter Olympics? If ever there was an Olympics that should be boycotted, this is it.
94.3 Jack FM

Poland’s President to attend Beijing Olympics amidst U.S. boycott

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland’s President Andrzej Duda will attend the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, a top aide told Polish state news agency PAP on Tuesday, as a number of Western countries call for a diplomatic boycott of the Games. A U.S. boycott...
Washington Times

Billboard campaign hits Coke's sponsorship of Beijing Olympics

A conservative media watchdog group launched a billboard campaign Thursday outside Coca-Cola’s Atlanta headquarters, calling on the soft drink giant to explain its sponsorship of the upcoming Beijing Olympics in light of China‘s human rights abuses. Accuracy in Media accused the company of hypocrisy with a billboard displaying...
AFP

Olympics meaningful even without fans, Tokyo 2020 chief says ahead of Beijing

Next month's Beijing Winter Olympics can still be meaningful even with the general public locked out because of Covid-19, a top official from last year's pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games has said. China on Monday cancelled plans to sell Beijing Olympics tickets to the public as the number of coronavirus cases in the country reached its highest level since March 2020. Beijing 2022 chiefs said they will instead "organise spectators to watch the Games on-site", without explaining how they will be selected. The pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics were held almost entirely behind closed doors last summer, and Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto said his experience had shown the Games can thrive even without full stands.
TheDailyBeast

Beijing’s Mandatory Olympics App Is Shady as Hell, Analysts Say

The app that all Beijing Winter Olympics athletes must use to report their health and travel data contains security weaknesses and frameworks for censorship that leaves smartphone users exposed, researchers said. Canadian cybersecurity watchdog Citizen Lab found a list of “censorship keywords” built into the app, though the list appears to be inactive. It also contains a feature that allows for the flagging of “politically sensitive” phrases. And raising questions about surveillance and tech security ahead of the Feb. 4 Games, the app failed to encrypt personal data—like COVID tests and passport details—during transmission. “All the information you are transmitting can be intercepted, particularly if you are on an untrusted network like a coffee shop or hotel Wi-Fi service,” one of the report’s authors said. Citizen Lab said it disclosed the issues to the Beijing Organizing Committee on Dec. 3 but received no response. The app, MY2022, will be used by athletes, spectators, and members of the media. Several countries, including the U.S., have reportedly told their athletes to use burner phones at the Olympics.
