Boston Beer Stock Falls After FY21 Outlook Cut; Analysts Lower Price Target

Affirm Holdings Inc. - Class A Common Stock's (NASDAQ:AFRM) short percent of float has risen 7.68% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 10.33 million shares sold short, which is 5.61% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.8 days to cover their short positions on average.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO