ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Boston Beer Stock Falls After FY21 Outlook Cut; Analysts Lower Price Target

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16GJeo_0dljITs700

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE: SAM) has lowered its guidance for full-year 2021 on disappointing performance in 2021 due to higher-than-expected supply chain costs and lower-than-expected shipment growth for its products and gross margins.

  • For FY21, Boston Beer expects EPS to be loss $(1)- profit $1 versus prior guidance for EPS $2 - $6 and the consensus of $5.02.
  • The company sees FY21 gross margin of 38% - 40% (prior view 40% - 42%).
  • The company's 2021 projection includes depletions growth of 21% - 22%, a rise of 15% - 16% in shipments, and increased investments in advertising, promotional, and selling expenses of $85 million - $95 million. The company sees a national price increase of 2% - 3%.
  • The company's preliminary assumptions and targets for FY22 have not changed since its guidance update on October 21, 2021.
  • The company's preliminary 2022 outlook includes depletions & shipments percentage increase between mid-single digits and low double-digits.
  • It expects a gross margin of 45% - 48% and increased investments in advertising, promotional, and selling expenses of between $10 million and $30 million for FY22.
  • Stock Rating: Following the news, MKM Partners maintained a Hold rating on Boston Beer and lowered the price target to $440 from $475.
  • RBC Capital reaffirms Outperform rating but lowered the price target from $661 to $625.
  • Credit Suisse also cut the price target from $935 to $785, with an Outperform unchanged.
  • Price Action: SAM shares are down 9.40% at $443.00 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

$100 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.7% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In QCOM: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.62 shares of Qualcomm at the time with $100. This investment in QCOM would have produced an average annual return of 10.8%. Currently, Qualcomm has a market capitalization of $195.58 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Barclays Cuts Price Targets On These Two Car Rental Companies

Barclays analyst Brian Johnson lowered Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HTZ) price target to $26 from $28 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares. The analyst also lowered Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) price target to $168 from $217 and maintained an Underweight rating on the shares. The analyst reduced...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Consolidated Edison

Within the last quarter, Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $77.4 versus the current price of Consolidated Edison at $82.76, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Action#Advertising#Stock#Boston Beer Stock Falls#Outlook Cut#Boston Beer Company#Fy21#Eps#Fy22#Mkm Partners#Hold#Rbc Capital
Benzinga

BofA Downgrades WestRock, Cuts Price Target By 5%

BofA analyst George Staphos downgraded WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $57, down from $60. The analyst noted containerboard business still has merits, and despite some recent deceleration, his survey data remained positive in the first half of 2021. Staphos noted the early response...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Nordstrom

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Nordstrom. The company has an average price target of $29.62 with a high of $40.00 and a low of $22.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Peering Into Affirm Holdings Inc. - Class A Common Stock's Recent Short Interest

Affirm Holdings Inc. - Class A Common Stock's (NASDAQ:AFRM) short percent of float has risen 7.68% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 10.33 million shares sold short, which is 5.61% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Citi Cuts Microsoft Price Target By 8%

Citi sees Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) likely continuing its strong growth rates generated in the past several quarters. However, Microsoft's "lower commercial PC numbers" and the decline in earnings multiples for software stocks led to the target price cut to $376 from $407. The price target implies an upside of 21%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Global Payments

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 16 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Global Payments has an average price target of $180.88 with a high of $222.00 and a low of $150.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Banner: Q4 Earnings Insights

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Banner beat estimated earnings by 25.64%, reporting an EPS of $1.47 versus an estimate of $1.17, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $1.06 million from the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $85.56 versus the current price of Bath & Body Works at $54.76, implying upside. Below is a summary of...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Peering Into Devon Energy Corporation's Recent Short Interest

Devon Energy Corporation's (NYSE:DVN) short percent of float has fallen 7.09% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 16.76 million shares sold short, which is 2.62% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: 1st Source Q4 Earnings

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. 1st Source missed estimated earnings by 2.63%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $1.14, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Metropolitan Bank Holding: Q4 Earnings Insights

Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Metropolitan Bank Holding beat estimated earnings by 19.01%, reporting an EPS of $1.69 versus an estimate of $1.42, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Bank OZK Q4 Earnings

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bank OZK beat estimated earnings by 19.39%, reporting an EPS of $1.17 versus an estimate of $0.98, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $29.82 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Westamerica Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights

Westamerica Bancorp (NASDAQ:WABC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 11:07 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Westamerica Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 1.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.82, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slid 1.49% to $45.75 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.10% to 4,482.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.33 short of its 52-week high ($50.08), which the company achieved on January 10th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Plug Power And ChargePoint Shares Are Rising Today

Shares of several companies in the broader industrial sector, including Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) and ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHPT), are trading higher as the market rebounds while investors continue to weigh concerns over yields, inflation and future Fed tapering as well as economic sentiment going into 2022. The broader market...
STOCKS
Benzinga

PPG Industries: Q4 Earnings Insights

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PPG Industries beat estimated earnings by 6.78%, reporting an EPS of $1.26 versus an estimate of $1.18, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: SVB Finl Gr Q4 Earnings

SVB Finl Gr (NASDAQ:SIVB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 04:20 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SVB Finl Gr missed estimated earnings by 4.45%, reporting an EPS of $6.22 versus an estimate of $6.51, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
27K+
Followers
99K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy