Verana Health, which unlocks insights from aggregated medical data, raises $150M

PreciseDx, the only Cancer Risk Stratification company to provide patient-specific risk information through the analysis of morphology features, announced that it has raised $10.75 million in Series A Preferred in 2021 funding to support the ongoing development and commercialization of its AI-powered risk stratification platform. Leveraging AI insights and data derived from high-volume, well-annotated study populations, PreciseDx offers breast cancer diagnostic test services, with a prostate cancer test in development. The use of morphology features to stratify cancer risk provides valuable insights into cancer treatment, attracting the attention of healthcare innovators. The Company also announced the appointment of industry veteran Wayne Brinster to Chief Executive Officer, which was effective September 2021. Brinster brings more than 30 years of executive leadership, product commercialization, and operations experience to the Company, including management positions at MedTest, Wheaton Industries / DWK, Synthon Pharmaceuticals, and Becton Dickinson.

