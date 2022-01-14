ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verana Health, which unlocks insights from aggregated medical data, raises $150M

Cover picture for the articleVerana Health, a digital health company that leverages big data insights to enhance medical research, has raised $150 million in a series E round of funding. The San Francisco-based company has formed exclusive data partnerships with a number of notable medical associations, including the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the American Academy...

mobihealthnews.com

Wheel raises $150M, Big Health scores $75M and more digital health fundings

Wheel, a virtual care staffing and services vendor, raised $150 million in a Series C funding round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Tiger Global. Other investors participating in the round include Coatue, Salesforce Ventures, CRV, Tusk Venture Partners and Silverton Partners. The Series C comes less than a year after a $50 million round from May, and brings the company's total raise to $216 million.
HEALTH
VentureBeat

Vectice raises $12.6M to help enterprises document their data science assets

Spurred by its revenue-boosting potential, companies are increasingly embracing AI technologies across their organizations. Harris Poll, working with Appen, found that 55% of businesses accelerated their AI strategies in 2020 due to the pandemic. But a data science skills gap threatens to stymie progress. In a recent O’Reilly report, a lack of skilled people topped the list of challenges in AI, with 19% of respondents citing it as a “significant” barrier.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Verana Health closes $150M round to glean more detail from electronic health records

Verana Health organizes and analyzes electronic health record systems run by three professional organizations: The American Academy of Ophthalmology, The American Academy of Neurology and The American Urological Association. Then, it delivers insight back to practitioners, researchers and life sciences companies. Since its founding in 2018, Verana has become an exclusive data management partner for these professional networks, CEO Sujay Jadhav tells TechCrunch.
HEALTH
VentureBeat

Report: How AI and ML optimize the diagnosis process in health care

A new report by CSA reveals that rapid developments in AI, ML, and data mining have allowed technology and health care innovators to create intelligent systems in order to optimize and improve the diagnosis process, quickly capturing unforeseen patterns within complex and large datasets. According to the Agency for Healthcare...
HEALTH
MedCity News

J&J’s investment arm joins $150M investment in digital health firm Verana

Verana Health, a company that analyzes real-world patient data to provide insights about drugs, has raised $150 million to fuel an expansion of its technology. Data from more than 20,000 healthcare providers and 70 electronic health records systems are managed by the San Francisco-based digital health company. The analysis from Verana’s technology, VeraQ, provides information for physicians, who can get a better understanding of a patient’s condition and the best treatment options, and for life science companies that use the data to guide clinical research.
BUSINESS
massdevice.com

Alira Health raises $40M

Framingham, Massachusetts-based Alira Health works with healthcare and life sciences organizations as an international patient-centric and technology-enabled advisory firm. The company offers development to medical care to complement clients’ expertise with a range of services including research and clinical development solutions, technology-powered consulting and real-world evidence. The company said...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Healthcare IT News

How augmented intelligence drives data insights

Over the past few years, the healthcare industry has made a strong case for the use of artificial intelligence to augment clinical decision-making to improve patient outcomes.1 Yet, Jason Jones, Chief Analytics and Data Science Officer at Health Catalyst, said these algorithms can also help organizational leadership make better strategic business decisions.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

AI-powered transcription platform DeepScribe raises $30M to unburden doctors from tedious data entry

In 2019, DeepScribe launched its ambient voice AI technology that summarizes natural patient-physician conversations. The idea for DeepScribe was prompted by Bapu and Ko’s own experiences. Bapu’s father was an oncologist and he saw the toll that documentation had on his father’s work/life balance. On the other hand, Ko saw how the burden of clinical documentation was impacting patients’ perception of care when he was the care coordinator for his mother when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
TECHNOLOGY
beckershospitalreview.com

How an analytics solution for integrating clinical and claims-based data unlocked actionable insights for Kaiser Permanente

Healthcare analytics is a white-hot area of innovation, but too often such solutions merely automate existing processes without improving them. During a December Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by MedeAnalytics, health analytics leaders discussed challenges facing payers and health plans, along with analytics tools that can help them solve these problems. Panelists were:
TECHNOLOGY
Forbes

Overcoming Confirmation Bias: An Obstacle Between You And The Insight From Your Data

Head of Data and AI at CentralNic Group PLC. Ever since Andrew Ng famously launched his data-centric AI campaign earlier this year, the idea has been gaining more and more traction within the AI community. I've recently discussed the benefits of this approach to businesses from an operational, financial and even environmental perspective.
ECONOMY
