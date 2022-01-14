ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Paterson man shot multiple times on East 18th Street, authorities say

By Editorials
Paterson Times
Paterson Times
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A city man was wounded in a shooting on East 18th Street on Thursday night, according to the...

patersontimes.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Paterson Times

Paterson man wounded in Governor Street shooting

A city man was wounded in a shooting on Governor Street late Thursday afternoon. The victim, 23-year-old, was shot on Governor and Carroll streets at around 5:08 p.m. He arrived at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center via private vehicle seeking treatment for a non-fatal gunshot wound. The latest shooting...
PATERSON, NJ
Paterson Times

Paterson man wounded in Broadway shooting

A city man was wounded in a shooting on Broadway late Monday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 28-year-old, was struck by gunfire at around 10:26 p.m. on Broadway and East 23rd Street. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center via...
PATERSON, NJ
Paterson Times

Two Paterson men hurt in Park Avenue shooting

Two men were wounded in a shooting on Park Avenue late Wednesday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victims – 23-year-old and 18-year-old – were struck by gunfire on Park Avenue and Carroll Street at around 10:40 p.m. Both victims arrived via private vehicle...
PATERSON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paterson, NJ
Passaic County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Paterson, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Passaic County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting
Paterson Times

Several actors shoot Paterson man on Godwin Avenue

A city man was wounded in a shooting on Godwin Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 30-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Godwin Avenue and Carroll Street at around 2:53 p.m. He sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound, authorities said. Authorities said the...
PATERSON, NJ
Paterson Times

Icy roads lead to 80 accidents in Paterson

The overnight rain that led to icy roadways on Wednesday morning led to 80 vehicle accidents in Paterson. Many roadways, both side streets and primary roads, were exceedingly icy at around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Some Passaic County roads, such as Union Avenue, were covered in a layer of ice.
PATERSON, NJ
Paterson Times

Fire destroys vacant Paterson funeral parlor

A two-alarm fire destroyed an abandoned funeral parlor on Market Street late Thursday night. Fire at 628 Market Street came in at about 10:02 p.m., said deputy chief Andrew Ricciardi. He said there were no injuries and no displacements from the fire. “It was held to the building of origin,”...
PATERSON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Paterson Times

Paterson Times

Paterson, NJ
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paterson Times provides independent coverage of politics, public safety, business and education in Paterson, NJ. Follow for article updates, events and breaking news.

 https://patersontimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy