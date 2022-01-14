Paterson man shot multiple times on East 18th Street, authorities say
A city man was wounded in a shooting on East 18th Street on Thursday night, according to the...patersontimes.com
A city man was wounded in a shooting on East 18th Street on Thursday night, according to the...patersontimes.com
The Paterson Times provides independent coverage of politics, public safety, business and education in Paterson, NJ. Follow for article updates, events and breaking news.https://patersontimes.com/
Comments / 3