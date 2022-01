Plans to dim the Sun’s rays in order to slow the effects of global warming are potentially dangerous and should be forbidden by governments, a group of scientists and policy experts have said.One of the plans includes injecting billions of sulphur particles into the atmosphere – but the success of any plan would be far outweighed by the drawbacks."Solar geoengineering deployment cannot be governed globally in a fair, inclusive and effective manner," said the open letter, published in the journal WIREs Climate Change as reported by Phys.org."We therefore call for immediate political action from governments, the United Nations and other actors...

