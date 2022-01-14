ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t Forget I Love You (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

By Marsha Dizon
 6 days ago

On her birthday, Taylor opens a time capsule left by her deceased mother, which contains a list of challenges forcing her out of her comfort zone and opening her up to the possibility of love. Don't Forget I Love You 2022.

Butter (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Alex Kersting, Comedy

A lonely obese boy everyone calls "Butter" is about to make history. He is going to eat himself to d—--live on the Internet – and everyone is invited to watch. Butter 2022. Starring : Alex Kersting. Genre : Comedy / Drama
Butlers in Love (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

In a prestigious butler academy, passionate Emma and rebellious Henry train to become royal butlers where the competition is fierce and sparks fly. Butlers in Love 2022. Butlers in Love is a Hallmark romance movie directed by David Weaver, who has directed several television movies and series
Emilie Ullerup
A Banquet (2022 movie) Horror, trailer, release date

Widowed mother Holly (Sienna Guillory) is radically tested when her teenage daughter Betsey (Jessica Alexander) experiences a profound enlightenment and insists that her body is no longer her own, but in service to a higher power. A Banquet 2022. Genre : Horror. Country : United Kingdom.
Hey, stop forcing yourself to finish movies and TV shows you don't love

Yes, I watched the original Dexter series. All of it. I watched it past the point of enjoyment, including most of the final season's 12 episodes, even after it was clear to me the new season sucked. I had already invested a lot of time into it, so I hung on. I shouldn't have. I don't really do New Year's resolutions, but I have one for 2022 and I'm determined to keep it: I will no longer fear the stop button.
Jackass Forever (2022 movie) trailer, release date

After ten years, the Jackass crew is back for their final crusade. Jackass 4 movie. The entire cast from the previous movies returns for the fourth movie, with the exception of Ryan Dunn, passed away in 2011, and Bam Margera who was fired from the production in February 2021.
Ghosts of the Ozarks (2022 movie) Horror, trailer, release date

Set in post-Civil War Arkansas, Ghosts of the Ozarks follows a young doctor (Thomas Hobson), who is mysteriously summoned to visit a remote town in the Ozarks. Ghosts of the Ozarks 2022. He soon discovers that the utopian paradise is filled with secrets and surrounded by a...
Promo Trailer for First Love Film 'Girl Picture' Premiering at Sundance

"Do you wanna mango with me?" A promo trailer has debuted for the indie film Girl Picture, a Finnish comedy from filmmaker Alli Haapasalo, initially called Tytöt Tytöt Tytöt. This is premiering at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival this month, then hits the Berlin Film Festival next. "Three Women Pursue Sex, Love, and Pleasure." Best friends Mimmi and Rönkkö work after school at a food court smoothie kiosk, frankly swapping stories of their frustrations and expectations regarding love and sex. Sundance says: "Within the film’s tender, funny exploration of the fears and confusions of discovering one’s identity and sexuality, a refreshingly positive portrait of the power of female friendship emerges. Writers Daniela Hakulinen & Ilona Ahti consistently present the film's teen protagonists as complex individuals, while director Alli Haapasalo, rather than aestheticizing the girls' femininity, vibrantly depicts their trials and tribulations through their own eyes." Starring Aamu Milonoff, Eleonoora Kauhanen, and Linnea Leino. This looks as fresh and funny as the outstanding Norwegian film Ninja Baby from last year. Get a first look at some footage below.
‘Hawkeye’ Alum Fra Fee Joins ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Prequel Series at Disney Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

Fra Fee is staying in business with Disney Plus with a role in the upcoming “Beauty and the Beast” prequel series, Variety has learned exclusively. The live-action musical series was ordered at the streamer in June 2021. It stars Luke Evans and Josh Gad, who will reprise the roles of Gaston and LeFou (Louie) respectively from the 2017 live-action “Beauty and the Beast” film. In addition, newcomer Briana Middleton will play Tilly, Louie’s stepsister. Set in the iconic kingdom of “Beauty and the Beast” years before the Beast and Belle’s romance, the series will follow Gaston and LeFou as they set off...
This chilling new Netflix horror movie has people scared to fall asleep

Don't Miss: Wednesday's deals: COVID home tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, sleep aids, more I read the summary of an academic study recently that fascinated me about all you heathens who love horror movies. Basically, the takeaway was that viewers who happily subject themselves to the twists, scares, and stomach-churning terror of the horror genre actually have more mental resilience than the average person. Which, among other things, puts them in something of a better position to handle an event like the current global health pandemic. According to Psychology Today, in detailing the new study, one theory holds that “horror films...
The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in January 2022

New year, new… us? A week into the year, 2022 doesn’t feel totally different than the last one. Still, a new year means a fresh start for streaming content, even if the awards season is far, far from over, and we’ll still be talking about the same dozen movies for the next three months. Many of which are on Netflix, including the Christmas weekend streaming smash “Don’t Look Up” (which both irked and wired viewers for either its bracing assault on climate change denial or too tepid treatment of the same; you pick), as well as Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter,” a directorial debut that, in some ways, reduces the bursting historical context of its Elena Ferrante source novel to a Hollywood-friendly adaptation. (Even as the film leaves much to the viewer’s own making.)
'Young Sheldon' Star Made Major Cash for His New Movie Role

Iain Armitage does not need to rely on Young Sheldon to boost his fortune. The 13-year-old actor, who shot to fame on HBO's Big Little Lies, is the voice of Chase, the main character in PAW Patrol: The Movie, one of the biggest animated hits of 2021. Armitage's contract for the film reportedly guaranteed at least a $100,000 paycheck.
6 New Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another fresh batch of streaming recommendations from us to see you through those cold January evenings in front of the TV. Settle in for a movie night with Eternals, one of the most recent Marvel movie releases. If you missed it on the big screen back in November, it's now available to stream at no extra cost on Disney Plus. There's also Paul Thomas Anderson's Phantom Thread on Netflix in the US and Oscar-winning drama The Father on Prime Video in the UK.
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'After We Fell'

“After We Fell” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. This drama is the third installment in the “After” series, adapted from Anna Todd’s bestselling young adult novels. “After We Fell” ― which continues the story of protagonists Tessa and Hardin’s teen romance ― was filmed back to back with the next movie in the series, “After Ever After.”
Sundown (2022 movie) Tim Roth, trailer, release date

Wealthy couple Neil and Alice Bennett (Tim Roth and Charlotte Gainsbourg) are on vacation in Acapulco, Mexico along with younger members Colin and Alexa (Samuel Bottomley and Albertine Kotting McMillan) until a distant emergency cuts their trip short. Sundown 2022. When one relative disrupts the family's tight-knit...
