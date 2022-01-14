ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

How Films Like ‘Dune’ and ‘King Richard’ Use Fantasy in Storytelling

By Nick Clement
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BD9y9_0dljGygQ00

One thing that Hollywood definitely knows how to do is tell a cinematic fairy tale. Whether cut from real life or a work of fiction, filmmakers have long believed that sometimes a story requires bending reality to take flight. In other instances, storytellers have looked to the real world when searching for inspirational tales that feel almost too good to be true. How do our favorite movies inhabit our dream lives, and do our dream lives create situations that might turn fairy tales into nightmares? How do big-screen legends give voices to our most compelling hopes and fears?

Dune ” is an expansive fantasy connected to our current planetary environmental crisis and battles over the legacy of energy sources. Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel was previously adapted for the screen in 1984 by David Lynch, to polarizing reactions from critics and audiences, but over time, it has found a passionate cult following. The newest version, directed by Denis Villeneuve (“Blade Runner 2049”) and released in 2021 to both strong reviews and box office, took a more faithful approach to the original text, while still allowing for new ideas to bubble up to the surface.

“I read the book when I was 14 or 15, and I found it fascinating and prodigious,” says co-writer Eric Roth. “I loved the ecological aspects, and the discussions of prophets. We really wanted to emphasize the feminine nature of the piece, and I think it’s a very mesmerizing film. Denis had a real vision, and I love working with directors who give you the chance to dream.”

And when working with source material that’s both inherently trippy yet grounded in something deeply human the way “Dune” is, the audience is prepared for a cosmic journey with characters who resonate on an emotional level.

“I felt a deep obligation to be faithful to the original text,” says co-writer Jon Spaihts. “Some novels need to be reinvented for the screen, but not ‘Dune.’ The set-pieces, the landscapes, the environments — it was all there. Our goal was to do no harm to the lore of the material.”

The very definition of a modern day fairy tale, “ King Richard ,” from director Reinaldo Marcus Green, is a real world success story that only happened because the people involved remained fearless in the face of adversity.

“It’s a very improbable American dream story, and I absolutely did see it as a human-scaled fairy tale,” says screenwriter Zach Baylin, who credits his love for tennis as a key to his getting the job. The story focuses on Richard Williams and how he got his tennis prodigy daughters, Venus and Serena, the attention that they deserved. But as the film demonstrated, it wasn’t an easy road to icon status.

“The scene where Richard shows his girls ‘Cinderella,’ that was a real moment from their lives,” Baylin says. “He wanted to show them that nothing would ever be handed to them in the way that it happened in a Disney movie. Richard was a man who was a serial entrepreneur, always trying to make a success out of each business he got into, and nothing ever really took off. As a writer, I could relate to that.”
His “King Richard” script is the first of his many efforts to make its way to the big screen, although the screenplay for “Creed III” will go into production in January.

Ridley Scott’s “ House of Gucci ” is a true crime story that teaches us that the fairy tale lives we dream of are too often the stuff of nightmares when greed gets in the way. In development for many years, the narrative charts the rise of one woman (Patrizia Reggiani, played by Lady Gaga) who saw a chance to break down old systems, using unscrupulous methods and a killer instinct in order to accomplish her goals.

“I definitely saw the story as a poisoned fairy tale, especially because Patrizia’s character has lost touch with reality,” says co-writer Roberto Bentivegna, whose first produced screenplay was a Ridley Scott production. “We didn’t want to make a clean-cut morality tale, because the piece is really about the corruption of wealth and ambition.”

Writer-director Benjamin Cleary’s stylish feature directorial debut, “ Swan Song ” seems as if it’s suspended in a permanent dream state, as the thought-provoking narrative centers on a terminally ill man who has a clone made of himself so that he can spare his wife and son the grief of his imminent death. What they don’t know can’t hurt them, and Cleary’s intelligent screenplay wrestles with some great questions about the capacity for human kindness in the face of certain tragedy. “Immediately, I realized that my subconscious was shaping the story, which can be an interesting and important tool for a writer, and it’s worth listening and paying attention to,” Cleary says. “I wanted to show the scope of an entire life and the flashes of beauty that we can experience during our short time on Earth. Where do ideas pop up from? For people who create stories, you quickly identify the things that are important to you, and you build an immediate connection to those creative ingredients.”

The timeless legend of “Cyrano” never goes out of style, and with Joe Wright’s gorgeous new take on the classic story, a new generation will get a chance to discover this unique love story that’s been told throughout the ages. First-time screenwriter Erica Schmidt adapted her own stage musical of “Cyrano,” an experience that she calls “surreal,” and one that happened very quickly.

“It’s a big balancing act, taking something from the stage and bringing it to the screen, and I wanted Roxanne to have more agency,” she says. “I also wondered what would happen if music became the heartbeat for the piece. It’s a beautiful story, and Joe wanted a baroque setting and style, with a heightened sense of language.”

Psychological drama “Spencer” takes an intense look at Princess Diana during a pivotal weekend in her life, exploring her mindset as she decided to leave Prince Charles. The dream-come-true idea of being the one woman to be picked to become a princess is casually shattered by Steven Knight’s highly focused screenplay and Pablo Larraín’s always probing direction, resulting in a work that presents a harrowing view of what many women might feel as a story book moment.

“I did want it to be a fairy tale,” Knight says. “But it’s very dark. Ultimately, all fairy tales are really horror stories. They involve entrapment and pursuit, and this one is no exception. It’s a horror story with a happy ending, and I wanted the audience to enter the mind of a princess who essentially had to escape from a haunted castle.”

He adds that “instead of reading books and watching films and documentaries about Diana, I wanted first-hand accounts from the people who were there that weekend. I wanted to hear about any event, big or small, that might have occurred, which then allowed me the freedom to do what I needed to do as a writer. I wanted to present a Diana who was observing, rather than being observed.”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Jonah Hill Says Leonardo DiCaprio Forced Him to Watch ‘The Mandalorian,’ but ‘I Didn’t Give a F—‘

Jonah Hill is not a fan of “The Mandalorian” despite Leonardo DiCaprio’s best efforts to get his friend and frequent co-star hooked. Hill told W Magazine that he often does not watch science-fiction films and television series because “I used to have a rule: If it didn’t happen or it couldn’t happen, then I just wasn’t interested, because I would lose focus.” While making Adam McKay’s Netflix satire “Don’t Look Up,” DiCaprio got Hill to break his rule and give the Disney Plus “Star Wars” television series a try. “Leo made me watch ‘The Mandalorian’ when we were making ‘Don’t Look...
MOVIES
Variety

‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel With Original Star Peter Billingsley Set at Warner Bros. and Legendary

Nearly 40 years after it first debuted, the holiday movie classic “A Christmas Story” is finally getting a sequel, with original star Peter Billingsley set to reprise his role and produce. Warner Bros. and Legendary are backing the production. “A Christmas Story Christmas” will be directed by Clay Kaytis (“The Christmas Chronicles”) from a script by Nick Schenk (“Cry Macho,” “The Mule”). Vince Vaughn is also producing, under the Wild West Picture Show Productions banner he runs with Billingsley. A box office failure when it first premiered in 1983, “A Christmas Story” has become one of the most beloved holiday movies in...
MOVIES
imdb.com

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in January 2022

New year, new… us? A week into the year, 2022 doesn’t feel totally different than the last one. Still, a new year means a fresh start for streaming content, even if the awards season is far, far from over, and we’ll still be talking about the same dozen movies for the next three months. Many of which are on Netflix, including the Christmas weekend streaming smash “Don’t Look Up” (which both irked and wired viewers for either its bracing assault on climate change denial or too tepid treatment of the same; you pick), as well as Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter,” a directorial debut that, in some ways, reduces the bursting historical context of its Elena Ferrante source novel to a Hollywood-friendly adaptation. (Even as the film leaves much to the viewer’s own making.)
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Pablo Larraín
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Denis Villeneuve
flickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Adult Animated Movies by Ralph Bakshi

Marvelous Videos presents Ralph Bakshi’s animated classics…. When it comes to adult animation, most western audiences are familiar with a comedy of some sort. It seems that this is the only method by which an R-rated product can be approved by studios, meaning we are forced to endure terrible jokes at the expense of a potentially good story.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Gal Gadot Lands Iconic Disney Villain Role

Gal Gadot is going from hero to villain. She may be known for bringing DC Comics' Wonder Woman to the big screen, but now she's slated to play an iconic Dinsey villain. Deadline reported in November that Gadot was cast as the Evil Queen in the upcoming live-action adaption of Snow White. She will star opposite Rachel Zegler, who's playing the titular role in Disney's remake.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Tom Hanks Gets Candid About One Of His Worst Movies, Explains Why It Flopped

No one would ever call into question the fact that Tom Hanks is an amazing actor, undoubtedly one of our finest. The two-time Academy Award winner continues to entertain by playing Mr. Rogers (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), appearing in Westerns (the Yellowstone spinoff 1883), and making a cameo in a Borat sequel. He even made Finch. But Hanks will be the first person to tell you that not every movie he’s made has been perfect, or even watchable. And when it comes to the 1990 adaptation of The Bonfire of the Vanities, Hanks knows it sucks, and even understands why.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storytellers#Dune
EW.com

Gaspard Ulliel, Hannibal Rising and Moon Knight star, dies at 37

Gaspard Ulliel, one of France's best-known actors and a star of Hannibal Rising and Marvel's upcoming Moon Knight series, died Wednesday at 37 following a ski accident. The actor's family confirmed his death to Agence France Presse. According to the Associated Press, Ulliel was skiing in the Savoie region in...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock Currently Has Two Movies on Netflix’s Top Ten List

Sandra Bullock ought to be crowned the Queen of Netflix. The 57-year-old actress has not one, but two movies on the streaming service’s list of most-watched movies. This includes The Unforgivable and Premonition, which are ranked first and eighth (respectively). So, what’s all the hype? Let’s start with The...
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

[R.I.P.] ‘Hannibal Rising’ and “Moon Knight” Actor Gaspard Ulliel Has Passed Away at 37

“The 37 year-old actor was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Grenoble following a collision on the slopes in the Savoie region,” Deadline’s report continues. Back in 2007, Gaspard Ulliel played Hannibal Lecter in the film Hannibal Rising, an adaptation of the novel written by Thomas Harris. More recently, Ulliel looks to have completed work as Anton Mogart/Midnight Man in the first season of Marvel’s “Moon Knight” series, appearing in six episodes of the upcoming series according to his resume over on IMDb.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
Popculture

Hit Jason Statham Movie Exiting Netflix Next Month

Homefront is among the movies leaving Netflix in January. The 2013 movie stars Jason Statham and is one of the few movies written by Sylvester Stallone that does not star the Rocky actor. It is based on the novel by Chuck Logan. Homefront leaves Netflix on Monday, Jan. 17, the...
MOVIES
TheWrap

Adult Film Stars Fight for Their Lives in Trailer for New A24 Horror Film ‘X’ (Video)

The trailer for the upcoming A24 film “X” brings new meaning to the phrase “adult film.”. Written and directed by Ti West (“In a Valley of Violence,” “The Innkeepers”), the horror film takes place in 1979 and follows a group of young filmmakers who decide to make an adult film in a remote part of Texas, at a property owned by an elderly couple. But when their hosts catch them in the act, they find themselves on the receiving end of some brutal violence.
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst Batman Ever

Batman first showed up in 1939, as part of what is now called the DC Comic universe. His alter ego Bruce Wayne, a fabulously wealthy citizen of Gotham City showed up at the same time. Since then, with all the other Marvel characters that have come and gone, Batman is probably the most well-known, after, […]
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

45K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy