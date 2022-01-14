ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Is getting a 2nd case of Covid common?’ Dr. Murphy answers frequently asked questions 1/14

By Dr. Robert Murphy
WGN News
WGN News
 6 days ago

Dr. Robert Murphy is a professor of infectious disease at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine and is the executive director for The Institute for Global Health.

The doctor will now only be on WGN Morning News on Mondays and Fridays.

Have a question for Dr. Murphy? Please submit any questions by sending a message on Facebook at @NUInstituteforGlobalHealth . You can also submit questions via email at globalhealthinstitute@northwestern.edu .

