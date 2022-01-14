ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who’s Going to Berlin? International Industry Weighs Up Pros and Cons of In-Person Festival

By Nick Vivarelli, Elsa Keslassy and Manori Ravindran
 6 days ago
Berlin’s Martin Gropius Bau building won’t be hopping with the European Film Market’s frenzied deal-making, but the global film industry is still weighing up trips to Germany for an in-person Berlinale .

Sales companies with a film at the festival, which runs Feb. 10-16, are largely planning to show up, and numerous distributors are expected to attend. Efforts are also underway to get buyers to Berlin by setting up separate market screenings for films in the official selection, although it’s unclear how feasible this will be.

Europa International, the umbrella group representing European sales companies, has been in negotiations with the EFM to try and arrange some sort of informal, on-the-ground market activity, according to several sources.

“We are in a constant dialogue with the sales agents and understand the need a top festival on the scale of the Berlinale generates for the commercial launch of films,” EFM director Dennis Ruh tells Variety . “We are currently exploring the safe offers we can make for sales agents with films in the Berlinale line-up in accordance with the strict protocol of the festival in its revised concept.”

As far as a U.S. presence goes, senior CAA and Neon executives are expected to attend for at least part of the festival, but companies such as IFC Films, Bleecker Street and Participant Media are sitting out an in-person Berlin, preferring to take the virtual route. FilmNation and Sony Pictures Classics are still believed to be deliberating its on-the-ground presence.

“It’s going to be a very Euro-centric event,” says one major U.S. buyer who preferred to speak anonymously. “For the most part, [sellers] will do their presentations online, so it would be a little weird to be on Zoom from a hotel room in Berlin.”

That’s not to say, of course, that virtual market fatigue hasn’t set in for the Americans. “Virtual schmirtual. Make it stop,” joked one big player, likely speaking for a healthy portion of the industry. “I can’t take another virtual festival.”

Out of the U.K., Mubi’s co-head of acquisitions Kevin Chan says the arthouse streamer, which went on a buying spree in Cannes , has travel and hotels booked but “will wait for the full selection and see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.”

London-based sales agents like Altitude, Film Constellation and Embankment Films, which don’t have movies in the program, are staying home, but Rocket Science will have a presence on the ground, with boss Thorsten Schumacher — who brought his whole team to Cannes — also planning to attend.

Susan Wendt, managing director of TrustNordisk, will bring a smaller team to the Berlinale, where the company will have at least one film in the official selection.

“I was sad and even furious when I got the news that Sundance and then the EFM were going virtual,” says Wendt, whose team is trying to score a conference room at a Berlin hotel to set up camp for a hybrid EFM.

Wendt, and others, expect that some buyers will make the trek to Berlin, as well as festival representatives and the executive teams of films at the fest. “[We want] to make the best of it because we need to start the year on a positive note, and we need to get out and get the feeling that we’re at a festival,” she says.

Cecile Gaget at France’s Anton Capital will also attend, as the company is representing Claire Denis’s “Fire,” which is expected to be part of the competition roster, set to be unveiled Jan. 19.
“We’ll be on the ground to support the film’s team and the Berlinale,” notes Gaget, whose team will do the EFM online from a Paris apartment and then travel to Berlin for the weekend.

Fionnuala Jamison, managing director at France’s MK2 Films, which has at least one film in competition, also plans on attending the festival for a few days. “The Berlinale and EFM are always important for arthouse films,” says the exec, whose slate includes Mikhael Hers’s “Les passagers de la nuit” with Charlotte Gainsbourg and Emmanuelle Beart.

Last year, MK2 did more than €2 million ($2.2 million) worth of sales at the virtual EFM with their film “Petite Maman” by Celine Sciamma competing in the festival. The film has had a strong run across awards season, and was this week named best picture runner-up by the National Society of Film Critics in the U.S. “I had buyers in tears talking about the movie on Zoom,” Jamison recalls of last year’s virtual market.

But the online format works best with movies that are buzzed about or are backed by directors with strong track records, says Jamison. Like Gaget, she says the plan this year is to “start with Zoom meetings and then go to the festival to see people and socialize in cafés, as we did at Venice.”

Over at Paris-based Charades, co-founder Yohann Comte says he plans on going for four days and will attend the premiere of the company’s selected movie.

“I expect some producers, distributors of arthouse movies, film crews and festival programmers to be there, so it will be worth going,” says Comte, who plans to take meetings at cafés and lobbies, as he does in Toronto.

Italian sales agent Paola Corvino, head of Intramovies which has a film at the Berlinale, will send one representative from her team, but says the “big fear” is “getting stuck in a COVID hotel in Berlin” if they test positive prior to leaving Germany.

Jean-Christophe Simon at Berlin-based Films Boutique says the company will operate as it does in Venice, Toronto or Sundance.

“We’ll follow what we do at festivals that don’t have a market, meaning we’ll put ourselves in ‘festival mode’ and take meetings with people who are there,” says Simon, who adds that the Berlinale is considering giving accredited buyers privileged access to screenings.

“Allowing distributors to attend screenings will be key to encouraging them to attend, otherwise there’s no point for them to be in Berlin and watch movies on links,” Simon adds.

As far as an international presence from West Asia and Asia proper, the jury’s still out. Buoyed by the inaugural Red Sea Film Festival in December, there are promising signs that not everyone in the Arab film world plans on staying home.

“I’m planning to go unless they have a lockdown. The EFM is virtual, but I still want to go,” says Alaa Karkouti, head of Egypt-based distributor-producer Mad Solutions.

For Asian delegates, it’s still unclear how many companies will take the plunge on international travel. Many Korean sellers had hoped that Berlin would be their first market in well over a year, but it’s believed they’re now looking towards Cannes instead.

Patrick Frater contributed to this story.

Variety

REinvent International Boards Trine Piil’s ‘Nothing’ Based on Danish Bestseller (EXCLUSIVE)

REinvent International Sales has boarded Trine Piil’s next film “Nothing,” a coming-of-age thriller based on Danish author Janne Teller’s bestselling novel by the same name. “Nothing” was published in more than 30 territories and has so far sold over 1.5 million copies worldwide, including 500.000 in Germany. The film will tell the story of Pierre Anthon and his classmates who have just started 8th grade. One day, Pierre decides to quit school and moves up in a tree, declaring that life has no meaning. His classmates are shaken by Pierre’s decision and start gathering their most valuable belongings in a “heap...
MOVIES
Variety

Spanish TV Fiction Producers’ Appetite for Co-Production Grows

Traditionally, Spanish broadcasters retained all rights, paying producers a percentage of the budget of their series, which prevented them from building catalogs of their own rights. Although at first, the arrival of SVOD platforms didn’t change their business relationship, the increasing demand for TV fiction and financial needs have forced an increased use of the co-production model. “There is a lot of creativity and versatility in co-productions from Spain,” says Caroline Servy, managing director at The Wit. Dipping its toe into the co-production arena in 2016 with “The Young Pope,” The Mediapro Studio, one of Europe’s super-indies, is expanding across Asia, Latin...
TV SERIES
Variety

Brazilian Director Gabriel Martins Talks Sundance World Competition Player ‘Mars One’

Selected for Sundance’s 2022 World Dramatic Competition and winner of Ventana Sur’s $10,000 Paradiso WIP Award, “Mars One” returns Brazil’s Gabriel Martins to to the sense of 2019’s “In the Heart of the World”– of a society yearning for something better, to which it adds a yawning generational gulf. Tércia, for example, dreams of her daughter becoming a dutiful housewife like herself. So her world is rocked when Eunice moves out of the family home to live with her girlfriend. Father Wellington, a recovering alcoholic, plans his son’s future career as a national soccer star. But Deivid dreams of become an astrophysicist...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Finland’s Take Two Studios Poaches Cinematic CEO Sara Norberg

Take Two Studios, the recently launched Finnish production banner, has enlisted industry veteran Sara Norberg as partner and COO. The company was created last October by three of Finland’s top media executives, Eero Hietala, Lasse Koskinen and Ilkka Hynninen. Hietala and Hynninen previously co-founded Aito Media, where they produced the series “Almost True” and “Pirjo,” half-hour comedy “Mother-in-Paw” and procedural crime drama “Lakeside Murders.” Norberg, who has over 20 years in the entertainment industry, previously oversaw Finland’s Helsinki International Film Festival for six years. She’s joining Take Two Studios from Cinematic, a Finnish film and TV banner where she worked as CEO...
BUSINESS
Variety

Beta Film Sells Police Thriller ‘Faster Than Fear’ to Austria, Australia, New Zealand (EXCLUSIVE)

Jan Mojto’s international sales company Beta Film has sold police series “Faster Than Fear,” a hit for ARD in Germany, to three high-profile international buyers. The six-hour series has been acquired by ORF in Austria, Disney Plus in Spain, and Walter Presents in Australia and New Zealand. In Germany, the show was commissioned by ARD under its initiative termed “Mediathek First” for shows that launch first on its streaming platform, the ARD Mediathek. The digital-first initiative, which is changing the landscape in Germany, aims to target a younger audience online, while also going after the older demographic that tends to...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Erik Barmack Set to Produce Tianna Johnson’s Brit List 2021 Winner ‘Obeah’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Erik Barmack, the former Netflix VP of international originals who brought “Money Heist” to the streamer, has boarded Tianna Johnson’s London-set fantasy drama ‘Obeah,’ which topped the Brit List 2021 of un-produced screenplays. The move sees Barmack, now working out of his own L.A. label Wild Sheep Content, a company which he started with The Mediapro Studio, coming on board to develop and produce “Obeah” with Johnson. The Brit List is based on recommendations by the British film and TV industry, ranging from its producers to talent agencies, sales companies, financiers, distributors and broadcasters. Described by Barmack as “‘The Sixth Sense’ meets a...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Berlin Film Festival’s Panorama Lineup Unveiled: Alain Guiraudie’s ‘Nobody’s Hero’ Set as Opener

French auteur Alain Guiraudie’s political drama “Nobody’s Hero” has been set as the opener of the 2022 Berlin Film Festival’s multifaceted Panorama strand, which has announced its full lineup. The latest feature from Guiraudie, who is best known for his 2016 “Staying Vertical,” takes place in Clermont-Ferrand, central France, where a terrorist attack triggers some paranoid dynamics involving a young homeless man, a middle-aged sex worker and her married lover who have taken refuge in a building. The film’s cast comprises actor-director Noémie Lvovsky, Jean-Charles Clichet and Doria Tillier. The ten-title Panorama Dokumente strand, which runs concurrently with the feature films, comprises...
MOVIES
Variety

Oscars: Only 276 Feature Films Eligible in Shortened 10-Month Period

The Oscars have announced that 276 feature films are eligible for this year’s Academy Awards, with nomination voting set to begin Thursday, Jan. 27 until Tuesday, Feb. 1. Last year, the Academy extended the eligibility year until Feb. 28, 2021 due to the pandemic, which produced 366 eligible films, the largest number of submissions since 1970. With only 10 months in this period, 2022’s eligibility list is on par with previous submission years. All of the presumed Oscar contenders are on the list including “Being the Ricardos” (Amazon Studios), “Belfast” (Focus Features), “C’mon C’mon” (A24), “Candyman” (Universal Pictures), “CODA” (Apple Original Films),...
MOVIES
