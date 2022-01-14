ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Extinction Rebellion activists ‘vindicated’ by jury over rush-hour train protest

By Laura Parnaby
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Extinction Rebellion activists who were cleared over a 2019 stunt which saw them disrupt rush-hour trains in central London said they feel “vindicated” by the jury’s decision – and hope it will inspire others to take similar action.

Reverend Sue Parfitt, 79, Father Martin Newell, 54, and former university lecturer Philip Kingston, 85, were unanimously acquitted at Inner London Crown Court of obstructing the railway following their protest at Shadwell Station on October 17 2019.

Mr Kingston superglued his hand to a Docklands Light Railway (DLR) train, while Rev Parfitt and Father Newell climbed on the roof and said prayers for the planet, shortly before 7am.

Speaking outside the court on Friday, Reverend Parfitt told the PA news agency she felt the verdict showed the protest had been “the right thing to do”.

She said: “It’s wonderful that the jury saw the bigger picture, that the court has vindicated our action, and we hope it in some small way inspires others to feel that there may be sacrifices to be made, perhaps particularly by people of faith.

“We have to do whatever it takes to try our best to enable the people on this earth to change direction radically so that we live differently and we live in a better way.

“We are in an extreme and dire emergency in terms of our civilisation and our human and non-human species on the planet, and we have to have action from the governments of the world.”

Father Newell said he is prepared for further action and would risk going to prison in the future.

He told PA: “I’m not sure that disrupting public transport is the right thing to do at this point, but in terms of would I risk going to prison? Absolutely.”

Mr Kingston, the third defendant acquitted on Friday, appeared in court via video link.

Mike Schwarz, solicitor at the law firm Hodge Jones and Allen, which represented the defendants, said: “There is mounting evidence from the courts – and in particular from juries – that the public is taking the climate crisis and the increasingly urgent need to focus on it far more seriously than government and business. This verdict is part of this escalating pattern.”

The trio said they were strongly motivated by their Christian faith, while Mr Kingston said the futures of his four grandchildren also prompted him to take part in the protest.

In what they said was an attempt to appeal to the public and the Government about the dangers of climate change and the financial institutions whose actions damage the planet, they targeted a train one stop away from Bank in the City of London’s financial district.

Some 15 trains were delayed or cancelled but none were stuck in tunnels.

This was partly because, according to the activists, they had planned the demonstration to ensure there was no risk to public safety by taking certain measures, including targeting a station above ground and having 10 more Extinction Rebellion activists on the platform to ensure violence did not erupt.

Rev Parfitt had previously vowed to continue protesting after being found guilty by a district judge at City of London Magistrates’ Court in February 2020 of refusing to obey a police banning order preventing protesters from demonstrating at Oxford Circus and Waterloo Bridge in London in April 2019.

Friday’s verdict comes nine days after four people were cleared of criminal damage over the toppling of a statue of slave trader Edward Colston, which was then thrown into the harbour, in Bristol.

The bronze memorial to the 17th century figure was pulled down during a Black Lives Matter protest in the city on June 7 2020, with those responsible acquitted on January 5 following an 11-day trial at Bristol Crown Court.

Last year saw a string of convictions overturned at the Old Bailey where a judge urged the Crown Prosecution Service to review its response to protesters’ appeals against convictions for obstructing a highway in light of a Supreme Court ruling in June.

Judge Mark Dennis QC said in August there was a “fundamental problem”, adding the Crown had not properly “grasped” the ruling or the “basic human rights point that has been there for a very long time”.

The Supreme Court had overturned the convictions of four protesters – Christopher Cole, Henrietta Cullinan, Joanna Frew and Nora Ziegler – who were charged with obstruction of the highway after they locked themselves together outside an arms fair in 2017.

In their judgment, Lord Hamblen and Lord Stephens said: “There should be a certain degree of tolerance to disruption to ordinary life, including disruption of traffic, caused by the exercise of the right to freedom of expression or freedom of peaceful assembly.”

And in April last year, six Extinction Rebellion protesters were cleared of causing criminal damage to Shell’s London headquarters, despite the judge telling jurors at Southwark Crown Court they had no defence in law.

Earlier on Friday, six activists who blocked motorways as part a series of protests by the Extinction Rebellion offshoot Insulate Britain were released from prison.

And former Paralympic athlete James Brown who was given a 12-month jail term after supergluing himself to the roof of a British Airways plane at London City Airport in a bid to draw attention to the climate crisis, had his sentence cut to four months by appeal judges.

The Independent

Kazakhstan activists recall path from protest to bloodshed

The mass protests in Kazakhstan began peacefully over the New Year's weekend, with marchers denouncing a sharp rise in fuel prices. They spread quickly from the western part of the Central Asian nation to more populous areas, eventually reaching its largest city of Almaty But something changed over the course of a week.Groups of armed men appeared in Almaty, with some seen riding in cars without license plates or with their faces covered. Marchers at the peaceful protests say these men began urging them to storm government buildings, promising to give them guns.Clashes with police soon broke out, and...
BBC

Christian train activists went too far in climate protest, court hears

Three Christian environmentalists "went too far" in their climate change protest by stopping a busy train, a court has heard. Passengers begged the Reverend Sue Parfitt, 79, Father Martin Newell, 54, and Philip Kingston, 85, to move from the rush-hour train at east London's Shadwell station in October 2019. The...
The Independent

Peers inflict string of defeats against government protest crackdown

The government has suffered a series of defeats over its attempts to crackdown on protests after peers rejected a raft of controversial measures proposed by ministers in response to action taken by Insulate Britain and others.New powers turned down by the House of Lords included allowing police officers to stop and search anyone at a protest “without suspicion” for items used to prevent a person being moved, known as “locking-on”.A move that would allow individuals with a history of causing serious disruption to be banned by the courts from attending certain protests was also dismissed, along with a proposal to...
The Independent

Climate protester priest who climbed on rush hour train tells court ‘we tried everything else’

A priest who caused massive disruption by climbing on top of a train to highlight climate crisis told a court: “We’ve tried everything else”.Father Martin Newell, 54, along with Reverend Sue Parfitt, 79, and Phil Kingston, 85, blocked a DLR train at Shadwell station at around 7am on the morning of 17 October 2019.Fr Newell, from Birmingham, and Rev Parfitt, from Bristol, climbed a retractable ladder and sat on top of the carriage while Mr Kingston, from south Gloucestershire, superglued his hand to the side of the carriage in a protest against climate change. The trio are members of Christian Climate Action, an arm of Extinction...
BBC

Extinction Rebellion blasts Cornwall Council's 'hot air' on climate

Campaign group Extinction Rebellion has accused Cornwall Council of failing to take enough action since declaring a "climate change emergency" at the start of 2019. Protestors claimed the authority's response had been too "slow-paced" and described it at "three years of hot air". Dozens demonstrated outside the council's headquarters in...
94.1 Duke FM

Serbian activists block roads in protest against lithium project

BELGRADE (Reuters) – Hundreds of environmental activists on Saturday blocked several main roads in Serbia including a border crossing to Bosnia in the latest protests against Rio Tinto’s plans to develop a $2.4 billion lithium mine. The protests have become a headache for Serbia’s ruling coalition ahead of...
cyclingweekly.com

Extinction Rebellion planning to disrupt Santos Festival of Cycling

Extinction Rebellion in South Australia has announced on Twitter that activists will blockade routes at the Santos Festival of Cycling in protest against the event's sponsor. Held as a replacement for the Tour Down Under, which was cancelled from the UCI WorldTour due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions in Australia, the Santos Festival of Cycling starts on Friday 21 January and ends on Saturday 28 January.
WWLP 22News

Activists protest killing, dismemberment of lesbian couple in Juarez

Women's rights and LGBT activists march in protest of Sunday's killing and dismemberment of a lesbian couple in Juarez. Mexican police deny the murders were a hate crime and said the women were killed because of their "line of work" and the people they were associated with.
The Independent

Peers maul Government protest crackdown setting stage for stand-off

A string of defeats have been inflicted by peers against a Government protest crackdown in the wake of major disruption caused by eco-activists.The House of Lords rejected a raft of controversial measures proposed by ministers in response to action taken by Insulate Britain and others.New powers turned down by the unelected chamber included allowing police officers to stop and search anyone at a protest “without suspicion” for items used to prevent a person being moved, known as “locking-on”.A move that would allow individuals with a history of causing serious disruption to be banned by the courts from attending certain protests...
The Independent

Piers Corbyn charged after protest at Guy’s Hospital vaccination clinic

Piers Corbyn has been charged with causing a nuisance at a vaccination clinic in London.The anti-vaxxer was arrested by Metropolitan Police officers after an incident at a clinic at Guy’s Hospital.He was charged with another man, David Burridge, with causing a nuisance or disturbance on NHS premises without reasonable excuse after the incident on Tuesday.Corbyn posted videos on his Facebook page, including one showing him being released from custody as supporters chanted “resist, defy, do not comply”.On Wednesday, he posted a statement in relation to Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing that face masks would no longer be mandatory and advice...
BBC

Extinction Rebellion: Plane glue stunt Paralympian has jail term cut

A former Paralympian who was jailed for gluing himself to the roof of a plane during an Extinction Rebellion protest has had his sentence reduced. James Brown, who is visually impaired, glued his hand to a British Airways plane at London City Airport in 2019. The 57-year-old was jailed for...
The Independent

Technology tycoon facing extradition begins latest stage of legal battle

A British technology tycoon facing extradition to the United States after being accused of fraud has begun the latest stage of a legal battle.Mike Lynch has mounted a High Court challenge to a decision made by a judge during extradition proceedings.A High Court judge is considering the argument at a hearing in London.Mr Justice Swift heard how, in July, a judge at Westminster Magistrates’ Court rejected “various challenges” Mr Lynch had made to extradition and said Home Secretary Priti Patel could decide whether he should be extradited.Ms Patel subsequently asked District Judge Michael Snow if she could have until March...
104.1 WIKY

Tunisian police killed man in first death of protests, activists say

TUNIS (Reuters) – A Tunisian man died in hospital on Wednesday from injuries inflicted by police, activists said, in what would be the first death from protests against President Kais Saied’s assumption of extra powers. Local radio station Mosaique FM said the public prosecutor was investigating the death...
The Independent

Stephen Lawrence murder suspect in court over drugs plot confiscation order

One of the suspects in the racist murder of Stephen Lawrence has complained he cannot be moved to an open prison after failing to pay £90,000 he made from a £3 million drugs plot.Jamie Acourt 45, was jailed for nine years after spending more than two years on the run, living in Spain under the alias Simon Alfonzo.He is one of five men arrested over the murder of 18-year-old Mr Lawrence, who was stabbed to death in Eltham south-east London on April 22 1993.Only two of the suspects, Gary Dobson and David Norris, have been brought to...
The Tab

Cambridge Senate House sprayed with oil by Extinction Rebellion groups

To signal the beginning of its protest against oil giant Schlumberger, the Cambridge wings of Extinction Rebellion and Extinction Rebellion Youth have sprayed oil onto the Senate House – the University’s governing building. The group also stencilled the phrase “SCHLUMBERGER – CLIMATE KILLERS – CUT TIES NOW” onto...
blackchronicle.com

TN Activist Arrested, Assaulted By Police While Protesting Brutality

Every time police seem to take one step forward towards actually protecting and serving, the boys in blue can’t wait to take several steps back and drag Black citizens with them. Knox News reports a meeting held by the city of Knoxville, TN to improve relations between the community and local law enforcement erupted in violence when Knox County deputies literally dragged activist David Hayes away in handcuffs on Friday. The 29-year-old attended to bring attention to Robert Nathan Bailey dying in police custody this week after a traffic stop for a broken tail light, but Hayes ended up becoming a victim of police brutality himself.
The Independent

‘Teen’ migrants win fight with Priti Patel after ‘unlawful’ age assessments

Two migrants have won a High Court fight against Home Secretary Priti Patel after complaining about the way their ages were assessed on arrival in England.The pair said they were teenagers but had been judged by social workers to be adults after arriving in Kent Both said they were given “short” rather than “full” assessments, and argued that the way their ages were gauged was unfair.Distinguishing between adults and children is not something that can be done quickly. It takes time and expertise to make the right decisionEnver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee CouncilA judge ruled in their favour...
