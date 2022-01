The addition of ramucirumab to pembrolizumab elicited an encouraging response rate when used in the frontline treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The addition of ramucirumab (Cyramza) to pembrolizumab (Keytruda) elicited an encouraging response rate (ORR) when used in the frontline treatment of...

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO