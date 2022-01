On September 3, 2021, several elected officials and persons reporting to those officials were sued in state court. These individuals include the district attorney for this district, four of the five sitting judges for our district, the Rutherford County Sheriff and several of the deputies reporting to the Sheriff, and a local private attorney. The allegations made by attorney Andrew LaBreche against these individuals are many, and include:

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO