ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Novak Djokovic: World reacts to Australia cancelling tennis star’s visa

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ccwzl_0dljFv0200

Novak Djokovic continues to dominate the headlines in sport and beyond, as his quest to feature at the Australian Open encompasses the courts, government figures, leading faces from within tennis and, presumably, science.

The world No1 has had his visa to enter the country revoked once more , just days after winning his initial appeal and starting to practice out on the court.

Djokovic’s team of lawyers have labelled the decision as “patently irrational” and submitted an injunction to block him being deported from the country, also calling for a quick hearing to sort the saga once and for all.

Another legal bid to overturn the decision for good is to be taken, according to Karen Sweeney, court reporter for AAP - leading others to speculate what might be factored into any new appeal and subsequent decision.

If he overturns another decision and plays, James Gray at the i newspaper noted he would have very little preparation time before playing competitively - while the grounds for the decision taken by Australian officials is also being questioned, given rising Covid numbers. One day prior to Djokovic’s visa being cancelled, Australia recorded a record number - over 147,000 new positive cases, per Reuters .

However, it’s clear plenty have little sympathy for Djokovic and his behaviour, given how he has reacted previously to others in the sport not going with the flow. On a related note, it’s striking to some how his actions have been treated in some quarters, in comparison to those who are not - to be blunt - white men.

The conversation is already turning to the question of what’s next? Of course, Djokovic has a relatively easy route out of these issues in future, though it’s one he appears set against - and as it stands, this effectively means the end of his hopes of winning any more Australian Open titles.

And finally, it’s not just Djokovic who continues to be criticised, with the Australian government and the policies being acted on also being under heavy scrutiny from journalists throughout the country.

Andy Murray, meanwhile, opted not to “kick Novak while he’s down” while reiterating that it wasn’t a good look or situation for any of the parties involved, not excluding the ATP from that.

In addition, Spanish officials have denied there is any investigation underway regarding Djokovic’s alleged Covid breach, entering the country days after testing positive.

The weekend will seemingly determine exactly whether Djokovic, the top seed at the event currently drawn to play fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round , actually partakes at the Australian Open.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Mckim
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Novak Djokovic
AFP

Murray roars into round two as Medvedev sets up Kyrgios clash

Former world number one Andy Murray turned back the clock in typically combative style and favourite Daniil Medvedev set up a blockbuster second-round showdown with Nick Kyrgios at the Australian Open on Tuesday. Medvedev, who lost last year's final in Melbourne to Djokovic but then beat the Serbian in the US Open final in September, plays combustible but talented Australian showman Kyrgios in round two.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Visa#Tennis Player#Aap#Covid#Australian
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic: the situation is risky now

The stake was only to have the consent to participate in the Australian Open 2022, with a medical exemption given the two doses of vaccine not carried out but the COVID contracted in a very recent period like the month of December; the risks that the athlete could run, however, were different and are now all occurring.
TENNIS
Vogue Magazine

At the Australian Open, the Drama Is—Finally—On the Tennis Court

What was lost amid the global uproar—the headlines, the protests, the legal maneuvering, the appeal, the outrage—about the visa status of Novak Djokovic? Two things: First, the notion that the Australian Open is one of the great tennis tournaments of the world—not a mere backdrop for the world’s thoughts and emotions about vaccinations; second, the simple fact that there were scores of women and men with valid visas hoping to play the best tennis of their lives over the next two weeks.
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic news LIVE: Tennis star deported for vaccine stance as French Open doubts continue

The Australian Open continues without Novak Djokovic after the saga over the men’s defending champion’s visa was finally brought to an end on Sunday evening.The men’s world No 1 is facing the prospect of missing out on further grand slams due to his vaccination status after France’s sports minister announced that athletes would not be exempt from the country’s Covid pass. The French Open at Roland Garros takes place in May and his participation in the tournament has been thrown into doubt just days after Djokovic was deported from Australia and returned home to his native Belgrade, where he...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Cheddar News

Behind Australian Judges Ruling for Allowing Novak Djokovic Deportation

The drama surrounding tennis star Novak Djokovic continues after he was deported from Australia over the weekend due to the nation's COVID-19 vaccine requirements. Djokovic was forced to leave the country on the eve of what was to be his first match in defense of his Australian Open title after three judges ruled in favor of his removal and revealed their reasoning for doing so. Adding to his woes, a law recently passed in France is putting his chances of defending his French Open title in jeopardy. The director of Marist's Center for Sports Communication, Jane McManus, joined Cheddar to discuss the ongoing fallout.
TENNIS
The Independent

Australian Open players rush to aid ball girl after she collapses at side of court

Two players at the Australian Open rushed to a ballgirl's aid after she collapsed on the side of the field on Monday.Spain's Pedro Martinez and Argentina's Federico Delbonis were playing their first-round match on Court 17 at Melbourne Park when the girl suddenly fainted.Midway through their tiebreaker, Delbonis noticed something going on the other end. Both the players rushed to her help, with Delbonis sprinting from the far side of the court.The line judges too helped the girl with water before putting her into a nearby chair. The players reportedly stayed right by the girl while she was receiving...
TENNIS
NBC Sports

Australian Open: Emma Raducanu’s streak ends, still advances

Emma Raducanu saw her sets-won streak at majors snapped at 21, but hung on to win in her Australian Open debut. Raducanu, who at the U.S. Open became the first qualifier to win a major, beat 2017 U.S. Open champ Sloane Stephens 6-0, 2-6, 6-1 to make the second round in Melbourne.
TENNIS
SheKnows

Serena Williams Posts Impressive Tennis Video of Daughter Olympia: ‘Practice Makes Progress’

As a parent, there is no prouder moment than seeing your child discover a passion and really go for it — especially when their interest aligns so perfectly with yours. Therefore, we can only imagine the fierce pride Serena Williams is feeling right now after sharing the most impressive video of daughter Olympia Ohanian, 4, whom she shares with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, playing tennis. In a video posted to Olympia’s Instagram Monday, the little girl shows off an impressive backhand swing on an outdoor tennis court. She is dressed in cute black-and-white tracksuit, with her hair in a bun, and...
TENNIS
The Independent

What time is Emma Raducanu playing and how can I watch Australian Open match?

Emma Raducanu returns to Grand Slam action at the Australian Open, four months on from her remarkable US Open triumph, as the British No 1 takes on Sloane Stephens in Melbourne on Tuesday morning. As far as first-round matches go, Raducanu has been handed a tough draw against another former US Open champion in Stephens, and the 19-year-old’s match will be last up in the night session on Margaret Court on day two of the tournament. Raducanu comes into the match having suffered a heavy defeat to in-form Elena Rybakina in Sydney last week. “I feel like there’s actually...
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

443K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy