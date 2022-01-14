ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro Police Looking for 3 Fraud and Theft Suspects

By Press Release
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fraud detectives need help identifying three individuals wanted for questioning in a theft from a motor vehicle and fraudulent use of a credit card case. A...

rutherfordsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rutherford Source

La Vergne High Student Charged in Alleged Assault After School

Sheriff’s school resource officers charged a La Vergne High School student Wednesday after he allegedly threatened a girl after a ballgame Tuesday, SRO supervisors said. The visibly shaken girl told SRO Matthew Arrington she was talking to a boy when her ex-boyfriend and three other people pulled up after a ballgame Tuesday at Smyrna High School, said SRO Sgt. Tim Hayes.
LA VERGNE, TN
Rutherford Source

Overturned Tractor-Trailer Blocks Waldron Road

(January 18, 2022 – La Vergne Tenn.) La Vergne Police Department reported an overturned tractor-trailer blocking the southbound lane of Waldron Road and Bridgestone Parkway. The Police are on the scene directing traffic but are asking that motorist avoid the area. Traffic is expected to clear by 3:00 pm.
LA VERGNE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Murfreesboro, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Local
Tennessee Cars
Murfreesboro, TN
Cars
Rutherford Source

Escaped Inmate Captured After 4 Hour Search

An inmate accused of assaulting a Benton County deputy and escaping is back in custody after a four-hour search Wednesday, said Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh. Sheriff’s Detective Joseph Duncan charged Taylor with attempted car-jacking, felony theft, aggravated assault and felony escape. Fitzhugh thanked deputies, Murfreesboro Police, Tennessee Highway...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Police#Credit Card#Demo#Jeep#Liberty#Compass
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy