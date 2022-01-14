ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After the Superdraft, who will be Atlanta United’s next Homegrown Player?

By Film_Fan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an impressive four-year college career between the posts for UCLA, the 21-year-old Justin Garces returned to Atlanta United as the team’s first-ever Homegrown goalkeeper. Garces boasts consistency and a strong shot-stopping ability with an improving ability with the ball at his feet. The team is getting an experienced, courageous, and...

11Alive

Multiple players absent for safety protocols as Atlanta United opens training

ATLANTA — “First day of preseason is always exciting, it’s always got a certain level of anticipation to it,” said Atlanta United Goalkeeper Brad Guzan. It is the first day of training for Atlanta United and there were a lot of guys absent for day one -- five guys in health and safety protocols. Mikey Ambrose, Matheus Rossetto, Erik Centeno, Daniel Bloyou and Darwin Matheus are all out.
MLS
Georgia State
Report: MLS NEXT PRO roster rules revealed

Ahead of the debut season for MLS NEXT PRO, The Athletic’s Jeff Rueter broke down the league’s brand new rules and regulations that are starkly different from that of MLS. The third-division league will be a mixture of MLS and independent teams (beginning with Rochester New York FC) so teams and players will be managed by a different system than the single-entity model of MLS. Gone are the in-league trades, TAM, GAM, and other MLS machinations that create unnecessary opacity to league operations. Teams can no longer poach prospects from other MLS NEXT PRO clubs by way of the SuperDraft either, but there is still room for clarification on how this applies to current college academy products. Instead, players will experience a league far more similar to that of other international leagues where players sign with their club rather than with the league and can thus be transferred for cash fees within the league or outside of it. Gone are the salary caps, designated player slots, and other means of creating parity. The only limitations in place are the 7 international player slots per team that can be traded within the league.
MLS
Brad Guzan
George Bello
Justin Garces
Carlos Bocanegra
Dylan Gaither
Highly touted prospect Caleb Wiley signs Homegrown deal with Atlanta United

Atlanta United announced Tuesday the club has signed Caleb Wiley to a Homegrown contract through the 2025 season with a club option for 2026. Wiley has been with the Atlanta United Academy since its inaugural season and has played significant minutes with Atlanta United 2 the past two years. “We...
MLS
Jesús Ferreira Becomes First Homegrown Designated Player in FC Dallas History

FRISCO, Texas – As contract extensions go, this is a special one. FC Dallas and Jesús Ferreira agreed to a new four-year contract that makes the forward the first Homegrown Designated Player in club history. Because Ferreira is 21, he qualifies as a Young Designated Player meaning his contract only carries a $200,000 budget charge to FCD's salary cap.
MLS
#Atlanta United#Atlutd#Atlutd Academy#Bruins#Atlanta United 2
Atlanta United to play friendly in Athens, Georgia

Atlanta United President Darren Eales announced in a (Zoom) press conference Wednesday morning that Atlanta United will make the drive east to Athens, Georgia to play in a preseason friendly at the Georgia’s Turner Soccer Complex ahead of the 2022 Major League Soccer season. The entirety of Atlanta United’s preseason schedule, including ticket information for the friendly in Athens, will be finalized “by the end of the week,” according to Eales.
MLS
Soccer
MLS
UCLA
Sports

