After the Superdraft, who will be Atlanta United’s next Homegrown Player?

Ahead of the debut season for MLS NEXT PRO, The Athletic’s Jeff Rueter broke down the league’s brand new rules and regulations that are starkly different from that of MLS. The third-division league will be a mixture of MLS and independent teams (beginning with Rochester New York FC) so teams and players will be managed by a different system than the single-entity model of MLS. Gone are the in-league trades, TAM, GAM, and other MLS machinations that create unnecessary opacity to league operations. Teams can no longer poach prospects from other MLS NEXT PRO clubs by way of the SuperDraft either, but there is still room for clarification on how this applies to current college academy products. Instead, players will experience a league far more similar to that of other international leagues where players sign with their club rather than with the league and can thus be transferred for cash fees within the league or outside of it. Gone are the salary caps, designated player slots, and other means of creating parity. The only limitations in place are the 7 international player slots per team that can be traded within the league.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO