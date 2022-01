It's always good to see more positivity being spread online, especially when it has to do with here in East Texas. By now everyone knows about Joe Mack Roy also known as 'Pop' from Pop Watch all over social media. He is the lovable grandfather who isn't afraid to tell it to you straight. But recently he took to social media to show off a gift he and his grandson Jason dropped off to fantastic restaurant manager and friend of the family in Longview, Texas.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO