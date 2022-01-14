ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

50 years ago, NASA’s space shuttle program got the green light

By Emily Conover
Science News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe decision on the shuttle is ‘go’ — Science News, January 15, 1972. President Nixon’s announcement last week of the decision to begin development of a space shuttle system may prove to be nearly as crucial to the...

www.sciencenews.org

Comments / 1

The Independent

Astronomers find SpaceX satellites are contaminating pictures of space more than ever before

SpaceX’s Starlink satellites are leaving 35 times more traces in astronomers photographs over two years, a new study has found.It is also believed that, by the time Starlink has been completed, every image will have one track – a white line - across it.Using archival images from 2019 until 2021 from a survey telescope at the Palomar Observatory, astronomers took data about all the orbits of SpaceX’s Starlink crafts and compared it to images taken from the  Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF). The ZTF is designed to pick up rare events, so repeatedly scans the sky to compare for objects that suddenly...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Cullman Tribune

NASA’s James Webb Telescope completes deployment of mirrors provided by General Dynamics

CULLMAN, Ala. – The James Webb Space Telescope, NASA’s largest and most powerful space science telescope, launched on a historic mission on Christmas Day. The telescope is going to be replacing the Hubble telescope with mirrors ten times larger than its predecessor. Its mission is to show images of the first galaxies formed in the universe and every phase of cosmic history. The telescope had to go through a lengthy unfurling period in which it deployed it’s five-layer sunshield to the proper tension. The deployment of the sunshield was finished on January 4 and the NASA team moved on to the unfolding...
CULLMAN, AL
mageenews.com

NASA’s Stennis Space Center Set for Active Propulsion Testing Year

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. NASA’s Stennis Space Center Set for Active Propulsion Testing Year. Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, recently completed...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Shuttle Program#Space Science#Space Station#Science News#12 19 20 1 2 21
The Independent

Scientists finally have explanation for incredibly bright light that came from deep in space

Scientists say they finally have an explanation for a mystifying, bright blue light that came from deep in space.Three years ago, astronomers were stunned to see a bright blue flash that came out of the spiral arm of a distant galaxy, some 200 million light-years away.The initial detection of the event known as AT2018cow happened in June 2018, when it was seen by a survey in Hawaii, which quickly sent out global alerts to tell other telescopes to look towards it. They saw a bright flash 100 times brighter than the usual supernova, the brightest explosion humanity has seen.It...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

ExoMars rover closer to launch after landing test

The ExoMars rover is one step closer to landing on the red planet following a rehearsal of what happens after it touches down.The exercise involved simulating the UK-built Rosalind Franklin rover driving off its landing platform once it touches down on Mars.After the nerve-wracking descent to the surface of the planet, the rover will leave the landing platform in a carefully choreographed move and drive onto Martian soil for the first time.All of its instruments are ready for flight, with some minor tuning left to complete this month, the European Space Agency (ESA) said.The rover is ready, and together with...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Hawk Eye

From Burlington to NASA, Jim Green's sky is the limit

Jim Green, a Burlington native and Burlington High School graduate, is retiring this year as NASA's Chief Science Officer. NASA released a statement in September announcing Green's early 2022 retirement. A Jan. 2 New York Times piece notes Green said that we can transform Mars and maybe Venus, and that...
BURLINGTON, IA
The Independent

‘Unusual’ carbon found on Mars could have come from past life on red planet, Nasa study suggests

Unusual carbon found on Mars could tell us about the history of the red planet – if scientists can find an explanation for where it came from.Scientists say there are three possible explanations for the material found on Mars, but each of them are “unconventional”. One explanation could include alien microbial life, though scientists say they are remaining “cautious”.It either came from cosmic dust, the degradation of carbon dioxide by ultraviolet, or the same process happening to biologically produced methane.But whatever the explanation, those processes are unlike anything that generallyyhappens on Earth, scientists say.The new research comes from Nasa’s Curiosity rover,...
ASTRONOMY
github.blog

How open source is supporting NASA’s new eyes in space

“Any rich nation can build a space telescope, but only a great nation gives its information away to the world to be used for the common heritage and betterment of mankind.” – Barbara Mikulski, former Maryland State Senator. Open source is the backbone of some of the greatest...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope Illuminates Exoplanets

The infrared observatory may help answer questions about planets outside our solar system, or exoplanets, including how they form and what drives weather in their atmospheres. Two new studies using data from NASA’s retired Spitzer Space Telescope shed light on giant exoplanets and brown dwarfs, objects that aren’t quite stars but aren’t quite planets either. Both studies were the focus of virtual news conferences hosted by the American Astronomical Society on January 13.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

This is the most inspirational picture of the ISS I've ever seen

I need to talk about a photo of the International Space Station. I thought I'd seen most of the images from a November fly-around by the SpaceX Crew-2 mission. But I missed one, and a tweet from Nujoud Fahoum Merancy, NASA chief of exploration mission planning, brought it to my attention this week.
ASTRONOMY
CBS Miami

Picture Perfect Launch Of SpaceX Rocket From Cape Canaveral

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three, two, one – blast off. It was a picture perfect launch of a SpaceX rocket Thursday morning at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The Falcon 9 rocket launched the Transporter-3 into orbit. It was loaded with more than 100 small satellites from customers in 20 nations. The satellites were deployed in batches. Following stage separation, SpaceX landed Falcon 9’s first stage on Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station for the tenth time. This was SpaceX’s second launch in 2022 with five more missions scheduled to liftoff throughout the month.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Rochester Business Journal

L3Harris plays integral role in NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope

The world’s largest and most complex space science observatory launched last month and is readying to explore every phase of cosmic history, thanks to assistance from employees at L3Harris’ Space and Airborne Systems’ local operation. NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is a large, infrared-optimized telescope designed to study the formation of the first stars and galaxies, the evolution of galaxies, the production of ...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Orlando Sentinel

NASA’s new chief scientist absorbs climate advisor role ahead of busy year in space

A NASA change of guard took place Tuesday morning when the space weather agency officially welcomed its new chief scientist and climate advisor. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson welcomed Katherine Calvin in a press call Tuesday to the dual leadership role in the agency after the agency announced her arrival to the agency on Monday.. “I’m thrilled to welcome Kate to the NASA family, where she ...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
theiet.org

Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope completes full assembly

Nasa has confirmed that its James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has successfully completed the final stage of its deployment and can now prepare for science operations. The $10bn telescope was finished years late at a cost far higher than planned, but was finally launched on Christmas Day and is already more than halfway towards its destination approximately one million miles from Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Inverse

NASA thinks space junk will hit the James Webb Space Telescope — but it's ok

The James Webb Space Telescope is a lesson in the delicacy of scientific instruments. The wings of the primary mirror, made of perfectly slotted together, hexagonal, meter-wide segments of beryllium and gold-coated, are now deployed in their full glory. This process, as well as all that came before it, all represented moments of potential catastrophe. And as scientists begin the next stage of the mission — getting the telescope ready for science — dangers still abound. One of the most probable things to cause the Webb damage now and for the entirety of the mission? Pieces of space dust weighing less than a gram.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AL.com

Associate director named at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville

A longtime employee of the nation’s space agency has been named associate director of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center. Rae Ann Meyer, who began as an engineer in Marshall’s propulsion laboratory in 1989, will help manage the center’s 7,000 civil service and contract employees while overseeing development of the center’s business operations, a NASA statement said. She also will guide daily business decisions and supervise operational policy and processes.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
kfdi.com

NASA Newest Space Telescope Ready to Scan for Infrared Light from the First Stars

NASA’s new space telescope has opened its gold-plated, flower-shaped mirror, the largest and most sensitive ever launched. The final part of the 21-foot mirror swung into place Saturday at flight controllers’ command, completing the unfolding of the James Webb Space Telescope. Webb is so big that it had to be folded orgami-style to fit in the rocket that soared from South America two weeks ago.
ASTRONOMY

