ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sinead O'Connor hospitalized after son Shane's death

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34teSJ_0dljDtAA00

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Sinead O'Connor has been hospitalized in the wake of her son's death.

The 55-year-old singer was admitted to a hospital Thursday, days after her 17-year-old son, Shane Lunny, was found dead.

O'Connor confirmed Shane's death Jan. 7 on Twitter after previously telling fans he had gone missing while on suicide watch.

In a series of posts Thursday, O'Connor said she had decided "to follow" her son.

"There is no point living without him. Everything I touch, I ruin. I only stayed for him. And now he's gone," she wrote. "I've destroyed my family. My kids don't want to know me."

O'Connor then blamed herself for Shane's death.

"Shane's death is no ones fault by mine. Mine is no ones fault but mine. I don't want to be in a world without my Shane and without my other kids," she wrote.

The singer later tweeted that she was with police and on her way to a hospital.

"I'm sorry. I shouldn't have said that. I am with cops now on way to hospital. I'm sorry I upset everyone. I am lost without my kid and I hate myself. Hospital will help a while. But I'm going to find Shane. This is just a delay," she said.

O'Connor has three other children: Jake Reynolds, 34, Roisin Waters, 25, and Yeshua Bonadio, 15.

The singer is best known for the single "Nothing Compares 2 U" and last released the song "Trouble of the World" in 2020.

If you or someone you know is suicidal, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Comments / 709

DeeDee
6d ago

Very sad situation. Suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem. It hurts those left behind My thoughts and prayers are with the family. 💔

Reply(60)
289
Billie Couvillion
6d ago

This is the dark side of fame. The whole world watches while this woman crumbles into a million little pieces...I'm sorry, Sinead

Reply(29)
250
Susan Wapensky
6d ago

I feel so terrible for her. It is an extreme emotional pain when you lose a child. I lost my only son. I didn't get out of bed for weeks. It took me 2 years to start to see a glimmer of light again. I have to admit I thought of suicide too. I knew that God was the only one who could give me life and take it away. Now I am a grief counselor and can empathize with those who feel like they cannot go on. I pray that she gets the help that she needs and finds a group or community to comfort and support her. I pray for family reconciliation as well.

Reply(6)
104
Related
Page Six

Sinead O’Connor wears bright pink to Hindu funeral for 17-year-old son

Sinead O’Conner honored her late son, Shane O’Conner, during his funeral service by wearing bright colors, as he would’ve wanted. The singer held a Hindu homegoing service Saturday for her “beautiful” son that was attended by about 50 mourners — including his father Donal Lunny — at Newlands Cross Cemetery and Crematorium in West Dublin, The Daily Mail reports.
CELEBRITIES
insideedition.com

Sinead O’Conner’s 17-Year-Old Son Dies From Apparent Suicide

Sinead O’Conner had shared with her social media followers that her son, Shane O’Conner, had died. “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God,” she wrote on Twitter. “May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BBC

Hazel O'Connor: Singer admitted to hospital following bleed on brain

Singer, songwriter and actress Hazel O'Connor has received hospital treatment after suffering "bleeding on the brain," says her family. She was taken to hospital from her home in south-west France on 9 January following a "serious medical event" and spent 24 hours in an induced coma. Her brother Neil O'Connor...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Nick Cannon Shares Photos With All 7 of His Children for Christmas After Son Zen's Death

Watch: Nick Cannon Reveals His 5-Month-Old Son Has Died. Nick Cannon's holiday celebration wouldn't be complete without a few heartwarming photos of his little ones. The Wild 'N Out star took to Instagram on Christmas Day to share a series of portraits of himself with his seven children, including a sweet snapshot of him with his 5-month-old son Zen, who passed away earlier this month due to a brain tumor.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Dylan Scanlon: Boy found dead in Oldham was 'funny and cheeky'

A five-year-old boy who was found dead at a house in Oldham was a "happy, funny and cheeky little boy", his father has said. Dylan Scanlon was pronounced dead by emergency services in Elm Road just after 18:20 GMT on New Year's Eve . Greater Manchester Police said a woman...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

No blame for hospital after Peaky Blinders and Emmerdale actor’s death – inquest

A coroner said he is “not at all critical” of a hospital’s decision to discharge a Peaky Blinders and Emmerdale actor just hours before his death.Toby Kirkup was admitted to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary on August 29 2020 before being diagnosed with gastritis and sent home on the same day.The 48-year-old later died alone at his home in Titanic Mills, Linthwaite, after an aneurysm “ruptured”.I'm not at all critical of anything that has taken place within the hospital and I understand the reason for the dischargeIan Pears, assistant coronerAn inquest at Bradford Coroner’s Court was told Mr Kirkup’s family wanted a...
CELEBRITIES
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
country1037fm.com

Rapper Chopped Up and Fed to Rats by His Wife After An Affair

What in the world? As a fellow Ukrainian woman, I apologize that we have such jealous tempers. But it is true. Taking place in St. Petersburg, Russia, Alexander Yusko was killed after cheating on his wife with a fan. He was known as a popular Ukrainian rapper by the name of ‘Andy Cartwright’ and his murder is horrific. Marina Kohkal decided to chop him up while he was still alive and feed his body parts to rats.
CELEBRITIES
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
262K+
Followers
48K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy