ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Secrets of Sulphur Springs' Kyliegh Curran and Ethan Hutchison Preview a Soul-Searching Season 2

By Mekeisha Madden Toby
TVLine
TVLine
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A0Uzz_0dljDsHR00

When Queen Sugar star Ethan Hutchison learned he was auditioning for one of his favorite series, Disney’s Channel’s Secrets of Sulphur Springs , he couldn’t stop smiling.

“When I tell you I loved the show before I even got the audition, I mean that,” an excited Hutchinson tells TVLine. “The show is so well done, I was just happy waiting on more episodes. I love the genre and the time travel. Fun fact: I was actually filming Queen Sugar when I got the audition.”

Hutchison obviously made an impression because he’ll be playing Harper’s great grand-uncle Sam when Season 2 of the beloved sci-fi series premieres this Friday at 8/7c. Harper, who is played by Kyliegh Curran, won’t get to officially meet Sam Tremont in the season opener, but she does run into him and learn more about her overalls-wearing ancestor when she, Griffin (Preston Oliver) and Savannah ( Stranger Things ‘ Elle Graham) travel back to 1930.

Says Curran, “I had heard of Queen Sugar and knowing Ethan was on it, I said, ‘This kid is going to be incredible. And when his dad told me he was a big fan, I was like, ‘Oh my God! Yes!’ I was so proud. Ethan is an absolutely talented actor and I’m excited for the audience to see the Tremonts, because we are fire .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gZY0D_0dljDsHR00 “Mr. Robert Manning Jr. plays Daisy’s Pa and Harper’s great grandfather Elijah, and we all had a lot of fun working together,” the teen actress adds. “Getting to know Harper’s family is a really big deal because we don’t know a lot about them, because of what happened to her father. By the end of the season, fans are going to be like, ‘That was awesome!'”

As an added bonus, Curran in Season 2 will play both Sam’s descendant and his sister Daisy, who is Harper’s grandmother. The show will also delve into the racism Black people in America experienced, particularly in Louisiana where the young adult drama is shot and takes place. Curran and Hutchison say that exploring this heartbreaking chapter in the nation’s history both inspired and saddened them.

“I definitely learned about the negative and positive things that happened during that time,” Hutchison divulges. “It was an interesting experience going back to how a person my age who looks the way I do had to survive and live in those days, especially during the Great Depression. There were a truckload of things that happened — good and bad.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qWI7V_0dljDsHR00 Curran says that while she knew about the discrimination Black people endured in the 1930s, re-enacting it further opened her eyes.

“We all know the basics, but we explore how Black people were segregated, not valued, and not treated like people,” Curran previews. “It’s disgusting to see and learn about, but it’s important to learn about this and not sugarcoat it. We showed the 1960s last season, but in this season of Secrets of Sulphur Springs , we do an even better job of showing prejudice. There is a little bit of censorship, because it is for kids. But we do learn how this Black family, the Tremonts, were treated.”

Are you excited about Season 2 of Secrets of Sulphur Springs and getting to know the Tremonts? Drop your thoughts in the comments.

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

New Bridgerton Season 2 Photos Include Daphne (Without Her Duke), Newcomer Kate Playing With the Boys

Bridgerton’s Daphne is as always looking resplendent, yet nonetheless surely is missing her mister, in a new flurry of photos from Season 2 of Netflix’s hit period drama. As well reported last year, Season 1 breakout Regé-Jean Page avowed that his Simon, Duke of Hastings, would not be a part of Season 2 — though he later would tease to British GQ,  “Isn’t there something wonderful about being surprised by what you weren’t suspecting?” Also presented for your viewing pleasure in the attached Season 2 photo gallery (click here for direct access) are fresh photos of ‘Ton newcomer Kate Sharma (played by...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Euphoria Recap: The Sins of the Father

Cassie’s whole “I think I should be single and work on myself” plan hits a psychopath-sized snag in this week’s Euphoria — but that’s far from the only havoc Nate Jacobs wreaks during the hour. Before the ending credits roll, The Artist Formerly Known as Tyler has dumped (and then done) Cassie in a location straight outta Serial Killer Digest AND he’s managed to get his father in a blackmail-type situation. Whatever else you wanna say about the kid, you’ve gotta admire his multitasking abilities. Read on for the highlights of “Out of Touch.” ‘IT WAS COMPLICATED’ | Rue’s voiceover informs us that Nate...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Ghosts' Rebecca Wisocky Previews Hetty's 'Explosive' Reunion With Her Hubby, Praises Jay-as-Hetty Episode

Another spirit is coming out of woodwork — or to be more precise, the vault. In this Thursday’s episode of Ghosts (CBS, 9/8c), Sam, Jay and their non-living pals discover that Hetty’s robber baron husband, Elias (played by Veep‘s Matt Walsh), has been trapped in the estate’s vault since his death. Now that Elias is free, he’s not thrilled with his wife’s new independent attitude or with the livings in charge of his property. So Elias uses his unusual power to try to ruin the wedding that Sam and Jay are hosting. Below, star Rebecca Wisocky previews her character Hetty’s unexpected reunion...
TV SERIES
ABC7 Los Angeles

'Secrets of Sulphur Springs' cast talk scarier season 2 on Disney Channel

NEW YORK -- Disney Channel's "Secrets of Sulphur Springs" is back for season 2!. This season, the story of the Tremont continues with some characters, and newcomers in the cast venturing back into the 1930s. Kyliegh Curran plays Harper, the great-granddaughter and lookalike of Daisy. So the young actress is...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
bsckids.com

Diandra Lyle Talks Secrets of Sulphur Springs – Exclusive Interview

Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 2 is finally here, and we had the opportunity to speak to Diandra Lyle who stars as Jess Dunn. We are also loving the fact that she says Season 2 ups the spooky factor!. Diandra Lyle (Paramount Network’s American Woman) returns as ‘Jess Dunn’ in...
TV SERIES
lrmonline.com

Preston Oliver and Elle Graham on Time Adventures of Disney Channel’s Secrets of Sulphur Springs [Exclusive Interview]

Preston Oliver and Ella Graham in Secrets of Sulphur Springs. The mystery of Disney Channel’s Secrets of Sulphur Springs obviously didn’t resolve itself in the first season by solving the ghost of missing girl Savannah. It turns out there are more secrets that The Tremont has spanning across more time and even possibly a real ghost.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyliegh Curran
cartermatt.com

Chicago Med interview: Brian Tee previews Ethan’s ‘personal’ return

There is a new episode of Chicago Med airing in a matter of hours (8:00 p.m. Eastern on NBC), and this one is great one for all fans of Brian Tee. After all, Ethan Choi will be returning to the show, but not necessarily returning to the hospital full-time as of yet. Instead, his return is tied to his father in a way that offers you an emotional perspective on the character. It also gives you a sense of what Ethan is going through and thinking about amidst his recovery.
CHICAGO, IL
Deadline

Composers Brian Tyler & Breton Vivian Put “Raw Emotion” Into ‘Redeeming Love’ Score – Hear An Exclusive Track

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has the first exclusive track from Brian Tyler and Breton Vivian’s score for Redeeming Love, which is set for release tomorrow via Milan Records, as the Universal Pictures title hits theaters. The film directed by DJ Caruso is a Western romance based on the bestselling novel by Francine Rivers that watches as a young couple’s relationship clashes with the harsh realities of the California Gold Rush of 1850. For the project marking Tyler’s sixth collaboration with Caruso, he and Vivian looked to craft a sweeping score that captured the heart of its story and themes. “Composing the score for Redeeming Love...
MUSIC
Variety

‘Ozark’ Season 4 Is All Incident, Little Drama: TV Review

Netflix allows you to control not just what you watch, but how rapidly you do. You can stream their shows 1.25 or 1.5 times more rapidly than their creators meant them to be seen; an hourlong show becomes 45 minutes. (You can also slow Netflix down, should you desire.) It was only in watching the new batch of “Ozark” episodes — the first half of the drama’s last season, with a final set to arrive at a date to be named later — that I understood why someone might use them. That’s not to say that watching “Ozark” is a misery...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul#Previews
TVLine

Matt's Inside Line: Scoop on La Brea, Chicago Fire, WCTH, Dynasty, Undone, OMITB, Flash, Ordinary Joe and More

What shocking mystery will La Brea Season 2 solve? Will Chicago Fire‘s Severide literally put a ring on it? Which WCTH character will be seen in “a new light”? Read on for answers to those questions plus teases from other shows. (Email any brand-new Qs to InsideLine@tvline.com.) I am a fan of La Brea and I can’t really explain the state Season 1 left me in. Can you tell me what Season 2 will be about? –Jimmy One Season 2 reveal promises to be shocking, literally. Meaning, we’ll find out who/what electrocuted poor Eddie near the clearing. “That is a mystery that...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Preview of Bridgerton season 2

A unique honor for a legendary actor. Plus, Netflix is giving fans a preview of what's to come in season two of Bridgerton. Gino Salomone joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Ozark’ Review: Season 4, Part 1 Questions If There’s Enough Good Left to Bury the Bad (No Spoilers)

When “Ozark” started telling its story (back in July 2017), the rough question surrounding the Byrde family was, “How in God’s name are they still alive?” Fans very well may have asked themselves that question a dozen times over the first 10 episodes, as showrunner Chris Mundy’s propulsive crime thriller kept setting up impervious obstacles, and the ever-resourceful Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) kept finding creative ways around them. But in the following seasons, as their collective foot eased off the accelerator, Netflix’s Emmy-winning original series began positing subjective queries oft-heard in other antihero tales, like “Are the...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
Daily Mail

Eccentric French TV star twins BOTH die of Covid within a week aged 72 after refusing vaccine: Former heartthrobs Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff shot to fame in 1980s before developing plastic surgery obsession

Eccentric French TV star twins who shot to fame as the hosts of a 1980s science series and became infamous for their shared love of plastic surgery have both died of Covid within a week of each other. They were 72 years old. Igor Bogdanoff died of coronavirus at a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ok Magazine

'Sister Wives' Shocker: Janelle Brown Admits Her Relationship With Kody Brown Is 'Strained,' Insists 'There's Not A Huge Necessity Anymore To Stay'

Janelle Brown has been reflecting on her relationship with Kody Brown. In the latest episode of Sister Wives, Janelle spoke to Robyn about the growing tension in the family, as they've been clashing over Kody's strict guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Robyn admitted to Janelle during the Sunday, January 16,...
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Christina Ricci Shares Rare Photo of Husband & Newborn Cleo In Heartwarming Tribute

Christina Ricci kept shocking us in 2021, between eloping and the birth of her baby girl. But she’s starting 2022 on an adorable note. On Jan 8, Ricci posted a heartwarming snapshot of her new husband Mark Hampton cradling their newborn Cleo. She posted it with the caption, “One month ago” and tagged Mark’s account. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Ricci (@riccigrams) It’s been a minute since we got a Cleo update and we’re obsessed because she’s the absolute cutest baby. 2021 was a crazy year for Ricci, to put it lightly. In Aug, her and longtime...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

TVLine

30K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy