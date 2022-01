For many different reasons over the past few years, Germany has proven itself to be a progressive and forward-thinking country when it comes to the support of its artistic community, and it seems that Claudia Roth, the new culture minister of Germany, will continue that trend. Already during her tenure, Roth has facilitated the solidification of an agreement signed by the Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats that guarantees commitment to a robust Covid-19 recovery program. This is a definitive continuation of consideration for the arts sector that German officials have already displayed.

