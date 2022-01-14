R1 RCM to Acquire Cloudmed, Creating the Strategic Revenue Partner for Healthcare Providers

Acquisition Enables Company to Provide More High-Value, Patient-Centered Services. Independent Primary Care Practices and Health Centers. Aledade, the leading primary care enablement company, announced today that it has acquired Iris Healthcare, the best-in-class provider of Advance Care Planning (ACP) solutions for tens of thousands of patients across the country. By helping more patients receive care consistent with their values, their preferences, and the best clinical evidence, Aledade’s first acquisition will augment the support that Aledade delivers to its nationwide network of more than 1,000 independent primary care practices and health centers.

