R1 RCM to Acquire Cloudmed, Creating the Strategic Revenue Partner for Healthcare Providers

By Healthcare IT News
healthcareittoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvances Integrated Technology Strategy Through Enhanced Revenue Intelligence and Expanded Automation Opportunity. R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) (“R1”), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Cloudmed, a leader in...

www.healthcareittoday.com

