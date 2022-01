The Dodge City Red Demons boys wrestling continue to improve since losing a dual to Garden City a couple weeks ago. “We needed a wakeup call and I think Garden City did that for us,” coach Tate Lowe said. “It wasn’t technique or wrestling that was lacking but we had to get a chip back on our shoulder. We wrestle well when we are the ‘underdog’ or feel like we have something to prove. This weekend was a good start to getting back to Red Demon Wrestling.”

