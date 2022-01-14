ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, FL

Florida Woman Claims A ‘Lucky Break’ With $1,000,000 Win On $20 Scratch-Off From Publix

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C2ks2_0dljBkg700

The Florida Lottery announced that Juliana Pavon of Weston, claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.00.

Pavon purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 4567 Weston Road in Weston. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 game, $5,000,000 LUCK, launched in September 2019 and features more than $329 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $5 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Weston, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Weston, FL
State
Florida State
The Free Press - TFP

Celebrate Florida Main Street Day, In Zephyrhills

ZEPHYRHILLS, FL. – Help celebrate Florida Main Street Day, by checking out all downtown Zephyrhills has to offer!. Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee recognizes today, Jan. 18, as this year’s Florida Main Street Day. The purpose of Florida Main Street Day is to raise awareness of the local, statewide, and national Main Street programs and celebrate their accomplishments and achievements.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Florida Lottery#Miami District Office#Eetf#Tampafp Com#National Headlines
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Gov. DeSantis ‘Creating A Military Friendly Environment Benefitted Veterans And Current Military Personnel, Economy’

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Florida’s military and defense industry supported more than 860,000 jobs in 2020 and Florida experienced a 12 percent increase in direct defense spending from $44 billion in 2018 to $49.3 billion in 2020. According to the recently published 2022 Florida Defense Industry Economic Impact...
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Tampa Taco And Margarita Festival Coming To Raymond James Stadium

TAMPA, FL. – Tampa Sports Authority and AZ Food Festivals, LLC announce the Tampa Taco and Margarita Festival on Saturday, March 12th, 2022. This unique festival will not only include world-class tacos and margaritas but live performances by pro wrestlers, country music stars William Michael Morgan, Hayden Coffman, and pop music star Ryan Cabrera.
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Cyber Criminals Steal Millions After Hacking Popular Crypto Exchange

Hackers stole millions in digital assets from popular cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com, the company announced Thursday. Crypto.com said in a blog post that hackers had compromised 483 traders’ accounts and stole 4,836.26 of ethereum tokens, 443.93 in bitcoin and approximately $66,200 in U.S. dollars, with the amount of funds stolen totaling over $30 million.
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

How To Clean Your Old Apartment Before Moving Into A New One

Thinking about cleaning your whole apartment before moving out? Here’s what you can do. Make the whole cleaning process way easier than you think it is. While your new place might appear to be spotless, giving it a thorough cleaning before bringing in your belongings may guarantee that everything is sanitized and that you have a fresh start. It will help you clean those hard-to-reach areas before putting your belongings in, ensuring that your flat smells pleasant and everything has a home.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Publix
NewsBreak
Sports
The Free Press - TFP

Sign Up For Free At-Home COVID Tests

Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order 4 free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests. The tests are completely free. Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days. To order your free at-home tests, simply click here to be redirected to Covidtests.gov. If you need a COVID-⁠19 test now, please...
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Man Rescued After Falling Into A Creek, Suffering Hypothermia, Then Arrested

A Florida man was rescued by deputies, then later arrested, after falling into a creek and suffering hypothermia. Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to an area off of Dawn Heights Drive in unincorporated east Lakeland on Tuesday evening, January 18, 2022, after several callers reported that a man could be heard screaming for help in the woods.
POLK COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Gas Prices Rise With Oil Up 10%

Florida gas prices are being dragged higher by the rising price of oil. The U.S. price for crude increased 6% last week, as global supplies struggle to meet demand. The average price for gasoline rose 3 cents per gallon, last week. The state average is now $3.22 per gallon, which remains 14 cents less than the 2021 high of $3.36 per gallon.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

‘I Just Got Hit By A Car’ Car Hits Local West Virginia Reporter During Live Broadcast

A local television reporter was taken off her feet late Wednesday after a car plowed into her during a live news broadcast. WSAZ-TV journalist Tori Yorgey, reporting from Dunbar, West Virginia, was struck by an SUV during a broadcast on weather conditions in the area. The reporter took the impact in stride, dusting herself off and continuing to report.
DUNBAR, WV
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
98K+
Followers
13K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy