ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne NWS: Expect Windy Conditions, Some Snow Today

By Doug Randall
KGAB AM 650
KGAB AM 650
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It isn't expected to develop into any kind of major storm, but the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning southeast residents to...

kgab.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KGAB AM 650

NWS Cheyenne: 65 MPH Gusts Likely This Evening, Snow Friday

Wind gusts up to 65 mph are expected to blast the Arlington area on Interstate 80 as well as the Bordeaux area on Interstate 25 this afternoon through early Friday, before another round of snow returns. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued the following statements Thursday morning:. 20/210AM: Greetings!...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Fog This Morning, Blowing Snow Friday In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning motorists about dense fog this morning, with blowing snow and winter weather headed our way on Thursday night/Friday. That's according to the information posted this morning [1/19] on the agency's website. In regard to the fog, the weather service had...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

NWS Cheyenne: Light Snow, Below Freezing Temps Expected Wednesday

Enjoy the nice weather while it lasts because below freezing temperatures are expected to return to southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle by midweek. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says increasing clouds late Tuesday will be the precursor to a quick-moving weather system that passes through the area Wednesday.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

NWS Cheyenne: Cold, Gusty Winds, and Snow on Friday

Temperatures in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle will be much colder Friday with wind chills in the 20s and teens by the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. The agency issued the following briefing Thursday afternoon:. Good afternoon,. The weather Impact Level for Friday morning through...
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
State
Wyoming State
KGAB AM 650

One Year Ago Today: Cheyenne Records 89 MPH Wind Gust

Portions of southeast Wyoming could see occasional wind gusts around 50 mph today, but it won't be anything like what the area saw a year ago. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, both Cheyenne and Scottsbluff recorded their strongest wind gusts of the year on Jan. 13, 2021.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Rollover on I-80 East of Laramie

With the wind howling and the snow drifting on the roads, it is important for motorists to remember to drive safely in these conditions. At around 9 am today (January 12) there was a rollover that occurred on I-80 14 miles east of Laramie. This accident involved the two in...
LARAMIE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Cheyenne Nws#The Cheyenne Office Of#The Nebraska Panhandle
KGAB AM 650

Pushing Snow Onto Wyoming State Highways Could Land You in Jail

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reminding the public that it's illegal to push snow onto state highways. Agency spokeswoman Andrea Staley says WYDOT has received many reports this month across southeast Wyoming of people pushing snow into the traffic lanes. "Piling or depositing of snow in WYDOT’s right of...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

WATCH: Hilarious Video Shows Just Why the Wyoming Wind is So Brutal

Living in Wyoming, we know just how windy it can get. We're no strangers to the windiest of windy days whatsoever. In fact, this winter has already been one of the windiest, not only in recent memory, but in the past 15 years. So it seems there are certain things that aren't easy for a to deal with when we step outside on a routine Wyoming day. A Tiktok user recently made a video showing exactly what it's like in Wyoming when you step outside into the brutal winds of the Cowboy State.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Yellowstone Had Nearly 3,000 Earthquakes in 2021

A whole lot of shaking going on in Yellowstone, and that's not from the herds of bison, rumbling around the Cowboy State. There were nearly 3,000 earthquakes in Yellowstone in 2021. That's a whole lot of shaking, going on. Sorry, couldn't help myself. In a video posted on Yellowstone's Facebook...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KGAB AM 650

I-80 in Wyoming Back Open After Multi-Day Closure

Interstate 80 in Wyoming is back open in both directions, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The 75-mile stretch between Walcott Junction and Laramie, however, is closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds. Much of I-80 was closed Wednesday morning due to winter conditions and crashes. WYDOT...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy