Economy expert on what’s coming next & how to PREVENT a collapse

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarol Roth, a former investment banker and author of ‘The War On Small Business,’ tells Glenn the current driver of today’s skyrocketing inflation is monetary and fiscal policies from the...

The Fed WILL force banks to comply with ESG. What that means for YOU.

The Federal Reserve has a HUGE role in The Great Reset, Glenn and The Heartland Institute’s Justin Haskins explain. The Fed will force nearly all banks to comply with specific policy agendas — like ESG scores, green initiatives, or any other goal within The Great Reset — and it's already begun. Eventually, if you are not ‘green’ enough, you may not be able to open a bank account with some of the word’s largest financial institutions. This is just one example of how The Great Reset WILL affect the everyday American, and it’s going to change our society FUNDAMENTALLY.
