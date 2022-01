It’s been almost seven weeks since Major League Baseball and its owners imposed a lockout. The league made a proposal to the players’ union on Jan. 13, and it’s predictably made no impact on negotiations, according to reports. The players are expected to make a counteroffer, but the general sentiment is that spring training is in jeopardy of being postponed. The deadlock seems to have no end in sight, which means it could be sometime before transactions resume.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO