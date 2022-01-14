ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
270 Health Experts to Spotify: Joe Rogan's Covid Misinformation Is ‘a Sociological Issue of Devastating Proportions'

By Megan Sauer, CNBC
NBC New York
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of professors, scientists, doctors and health care workers called out Spotify this week, accusing the streamer's most popular podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," of spreading Covid misinformation. In an open letter addressed to Spotify, 270 science and health professionals said the podcast was "broadcasting misinformation, particularly regarding the...

