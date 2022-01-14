ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
270 Health Experts to Spotify: Joe Rogan's Covid Misinformation Is ‘a Sociological Issue of Devastating Proportions'

By Megan Sauer, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of professors, scientists, doctors and health care workers called out Spotify this week, accusing the streamer's most popular podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," of spreading Covid misinformation. In an open letter addressed to Spotify, 270 science and health professionals said the podcast was "broadcasting misinformation, particularly regarding the...

AOL Corp

270 Doctors, Scientists Call Out Joe Rogan’s COVID Misinformation

A group of 270 scientists, doctors, health care workers and professors have signed an open letter slamming Joe Rogan for amplifying misleading claims about the coronavirus pandemic on his wildly popular “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast on Spotify. The group, in the letter released this week, called on Spotify...
inputmag.com

Doctors are begging Spotify to do something about Joe Rogan's BS

Joe Rogan, we regret to inform you, is going to keep on Joe Rogan-ing. There’s really nothing to do about it at this point apart from wholesale ignoring everything that comes out of his thumb-shaped head. Unfortunately, doing that apparently still puts you in the minority of people at the moment; The Joe Rogan Experience remains undisputedly the most popular podcast in the world, with its Spotify-exclusive episodes reaching approximately 11 million listeners per episode.
mediaite.com

Hundreds of Doctors Demand Spotify Implement a Covid-19 ‘Misinformation Policy’ Due to Joe Rogan’s Podcast

Two hundred and seventy “scientists, medical professionals, professors, and science communicators” are requesting Spotify add a misinformation policy for its platform due to Joe Rogan’s massively popular podcast The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE). The “Open Letter to Spotify” calling for action against Rogan came as a result...
iheart.com

Coalition Of Doctors Are Demanding Spotify Censor Joe Rogan’s Podcast

The same medical establishment that told us the lab leak theory was a conspiracy theory, those people want to now further censor others with views that oppose them. The same medical establishment that promised us the COVID vaccine would be voluntary, then said that if we just took the two shots everything would get back to normal. They want to be the ultimate arbiters of "truth"
The Week

Doctors and scientists slam Joe Rogan's 'misleading and false' COVID-19 claims, call for Spotify to take action

Almost 300 scientists and medical professionals are calling for Spotify to take action against COVID-19 misinformation spread on podcasts such as The Joe Rogan Experience. A new open letter to Spotify signed by 270 experts including medical professionals and scientists accused Joe Rogan, who hosts the platform's most popular podcast, of having a "concerning history of broadcasting misinformation, particularly regarding the COVID-19 pandemic." The letter urges Spotify to take action via a clear misinformation policy.
TheDailyBeast

Joe Rogan Is Mainstreaming Right-Wing Misinformation

The “Joe Rogan” experience is off the cuff, unedited, and very often entirely off the rails. But even as or maybe because he’s providing a platform for all sorts of unfiltered crazy, the only person whose reach even approaches Rogan is Howard Stern. On the latest New...
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! 270 scientists denounce Joe Rogan ‘misinformation,’ call on Spotify to take action

Once again, Joe Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), is the center of controversy. A collection of scientists, professors, and doctors — 270 total — have published an open letter to Spotify, the hosting company of JRE. Though they do recommend a particular course of action, the group requests Spotify Spotify “immediately establish a clear and public policy to moderate misinformation on its platform” to combat COVID-19 misinformation. After explaining the podcast’s exposure to roughly 11 million listeners per episode, the letter reads, “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Joe Rogan has repeatedly spread misleading and false claims on his podcast, provoking distrust in science and medicine.”
The Independent

Why has the UK fallen for the cult of Joe Rogan?

There’s something idiosyncratically American about Joe Rogan. Maybe it’s his frat-boyish persona. His passions for hunting and extreme sports. Perhaps, most of all, Joe Rogan embodies some whimsical notion of the American Dream: a college dropout turned stand-up comedian, who worked his way up to become one of the world’s media titans. His podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, was licensed to Spotify in 2020, in a deal reportedly worth $100m. Last year, it was Spotify’s most-streamed podcast globally, in the US and the UK. Rogan is, anyone would have to admit, quite the big deal.And yet, he is a polarising...
mmanews.com

Medical Coalition Writes Letter To Spotify About Rogan Misinformation

A coalition of over 200 medical professionals and educators have written an open letter to Spotify to implement a “misinformation policy” in response to content disseminated on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. The impetus behind the letter was the December 31, 2021 episode featuring Dr. Robert Malone. In...
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
