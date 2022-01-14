Momentum Center to host 4th town hall on religion and racism

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is calling on Center Grove schools to detail its plan to establish a more inclusive environment for students. The NAACP’s call to action comes after photos circulated on social media of a white Center Grove High School football player who smeared black paint all over his face and neck on the team bus following the state title game in November. The display drew comparisons to blackface, a relic of the Jim Crow-era south. The term is used for the practice of non-Black actors wearing black face paint to depict caricatures of a non-educated Black person, typically a slave or indentured servant. The actor in blackface would typically exhibit Black stereotypes as well.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 13 DAYS AGO