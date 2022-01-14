ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

IONA Live in Concert

Frederick News-Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIONA's music is a unique, acoustic weave of the traditional music of Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Cornwall, Brittany (France), the Isle of Man, Asturies...

www.fredericknewspost.com

Comments / 0

Related
loc.gov

Homegrown Plus: Iona Fyfe

Welcome to another post in our Homegrown Plus series, in which we present Homegrown concerts that also had accompanying oral history interviews, placing both videos together in an easy-to-find blog post. (Find the whole series here!) We’re continuing the series with Iona Fyfe, who is a folksinger from Aberdeenshire in the North East of Scotland. Iona is recognized as one of Scotland’s finest young ballad singers, rooted deeply in the singing traditions of the North East. Winner of Scots Singer of the Year at the MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards 2018, Iona has been described by Global Music Magazine as “one of the best Scotland has to offer.” Iona has performed extensively in the UK, Germany, Czech Republic, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, France, Poland, Australia and Canada. Iona was a finalist in the BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year and was nominated for Folk Band of the Year at the MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards in 2019. In 2018, Iona performed at Interceltique Festival De Lorient where she was described by Rolling Stone France as “a Scottish folksinger, magical and charismatic.”
MUSIC
bristownews.com

Jazz Vocalist Carmen Bruner Live in Concert

Local jazz musician Carmen Bruner will perform live in concert on Thursday, February 3rd, at the Freeland Center for the Performing Arts in conjunction with the release of her first album: “Carmen Bruner – EP”. Her burgeoning vocal career began during childhood with her family in Bristow....
BRISTOW, OK
Time Out Global

Candlelight Concerts

Experience your favourite songs by artists ranging from pop superstars like Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran to classical icons like Beethoven and Mozart, all performed by live musicians on stages illuminated by candlelight. From January 14 until March 17, these candlelight concerts will take over venues across Melbourne including the...
MUSIC
spacecoastdaily.com

Hurricane Creek Saloon in Downtown Melbourne to Present Aaron Goodvin Live in Free Concert Jan. 28

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Hurricane Creek Saloon will present country music favorite Aaron Goodvin in a free indoor concert on Friday, January 28. Goodvin has connected with country music lovers across the globe with songs like the double-platinum anthem, “Lonely Drum”, which most recently was featured on The Bobby Bones Show.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concert#Ireland#Transplants#Aires#Celtic
news3lv.com

MJ Live joins Legends in Concert at Tropicana Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tropicana Las Vegas presents three headlining shows inside the Tropicana Theater. MJ Live, highlighting the music of Michael Jackson, joins the roster for 2022 performances under the roof at the Tropicana. The show will debut on Monday, February 7th. MJ Live brings a high-energy tribute...
LAS VEGAS, NV
funcheap.com

$12 Concert w/ Glass Spells and Rose Haze Live at Bottom of the Hill (SF)

Is Anthony Ramirez (Bass / Synthesizers) and Tania Costello (Vocals). Glass Spells have won the attention of many by their nostalgic synth-driven sound with a modern twist, incorporating several elements from Indie, post punk, and modern electronic to create rhythms that will not get out of your head. https://www.glassspells.com/. TOPOGRAPHIES.
MUSIC
The Star

Earl Scruggs Center returns to host live music with concert series

Live music returns to Cleveland County in early 2022 with the announcement of the Earl Scruggs Center’s Center Stage Concert Series. This series features an outstanding slate of award-winning artists, Grammy award-winners and nominees and IBMA and Americana recognized artists, including a five-time winner of the IMBA’s Banjo Player of the Year award and the prestigious Steve Martin Banjo Prize.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
Deadline

Marty Roberts Dies: Half Of ‘Marty And Elayne’ Lounge Band At The Dresden Was 89

Los Angeles lounge music icon Marty Roberts, the drummer and upright bassist in the “Marty & Elayne” act that entertained at the Dresden Lounge in Los Feliz for 35 years, has died at age 89. No cause of death was immediately available. His death was confirmed by his daughter, Hali, who wrote “We are heartbroken, the greatest man alive has gone on to Heaven. Marty passed peacefully on Thursday the 13th, 2022. My mom and I are devastated by his loss and there is nobody that could ever take his place. He had a joke and a smile (smiling is free,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Music
BBC

Tearful Adele postpones entire Las Vegas residency

Adele has postponed her entire Las Vegas residency, just 24 hours before the opening night. "I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready," the star told fans in a tearful update on Instagram. "Half my team have Covid and it's been impossible to finish the show," she said, adding that...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast — Bono and The Edge (‘Sing 2’)

Bono and The Edge, this week’s guests on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, are two of the most popular and influential music artists of all time. They account for one half, and are the principal songwriters, of U2, a band from the north side of Dublin which formed in 1976 and has since made 14 studio albums, sold more than 157 million albums, had two songs top the Billboard Hot 100 (“With or Without You” and “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”), had eight albums top the Billboard 200 (including at least one in four successive decades,...
MUSIC
studybreaks.com

YouTube Concerts Revolutionized Live Music During the Pandemic

The decades-old practice of livestreaming was given a whole new role as everyone was stuck in their homes. As COVID-19 ravages the world, countless careers, markets, cities and art forms have dissolved into chaos. This is nothing new. However, the ways in which people work to combat the virus’s effects are changing with every passing day. As a musician, I had a difficult time adjusting to this new era. With no more concerts, gigs, music camps or recording studios, musicians like myself had to scramble to work things out. But now that the pandemic has become the new normal, there are tons of new options for recording, performing and listening to music. NPR transported their iconic Tiny Desk Concert to the safe confines of artists’ homes and certain venues began livestreaming performances for audiences on the internet. And now, YouTube has taken the lead with their livestreamed concerts and even a brand new venue.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
nextmosh.com

Carnation share live stream of ‘The Galaxy Sessions’ concert

Share the post "Carnation share live stream of ‘The Galaxy Sessions’ concert" Old school death metal revivalists Carnation will live stream their pre-recorded “The Galaxy Sessions” performance today, January 6, at 2:00 P.M. EST via Death Metal Promotions! Members of the band will be in the live chat during the event. The concert is slated for physical release tomorrow, January 7, and will be available on all digital platforms and a limited edition vinyl version. You can set a reminder and tune into the stream HERE [embedded below].
ROCK MUSIC
NJ.com

Disney Princess 2022 tour: Where to buy tickets for the live concert, schedule, cast

Sometimes the characters in Disney’s animated films seem so real, it’s almost like they pop off the screen. “Disney Princess - The Concert!” is a new stage show takes the Broadway actresses behind your favorite princesses like Belle and Jasmine and brings them all over North America to perform classic songs from their films as well as tell behind the scenes stories.
MUSIC
Frederick News-Post

Sunday Music Salon: Beguiling Brahms

In-demand, cellist, composer and educator Tanya Anisimova, reveals the treasures of Brahms’ compositions. A photo ID and proof of full vaccination against COVID-19, face masks now required to attend. Music of Brahms, music inspired by Brahms and music that influenced Brahms. Brahms, Dvořák and Schumann. This Classical music series...
MUSIC
Frederick News-Post

"Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play"

A post-apocalyptic tale of survival, passion and … the enduring power of Bart Simpson. Across a devastated landscape, gangs of survivors band together to keep the pilot light of civilization burning, exchanging memories for currency as society rebuilds itself one Simpsons episode at a time. Regional Premiere. Recommended for ages 15 and older.
ENTERTAINMENT
Vibe

The Weeknd Breaks This Billboard Global 200 Record With ‘Dawn FM’

And just like that, The Weeknd breaks the record for the most songs charting in a single week by a male solo artist on Billboard’s Global 200 chart. The Toronto-bred crooner had 24 songs charts simultaneously as of Wednesday (Jan. 19). His fifth studio album, Dawn FM, became an international success as it topped the charts in the U.K., Australia, Ireland, Switzerland, Sweden, and his home country, Canada. From the 16-track LP, “Sacrifice” charted at No. 2, while “Gasoline,” “Out of Time,” “Is There Someone Else?” and “How Do I Make You Love Me?” trailed behind one another. Currently, the artist who has...
MUSIC
wbrz.com

From cafe to concerts: Chelsea's Live opens doors after high anticipation from BR music scene

BATON ROUGE - The stage is set and the doors are open at Baton Rouge's newest music venue, Chelsea's Live. “We’ve been trying to purchase the Spanish Moon since before the pandemic and everything didn’t work out," said Aaron Scruggs, co-owner and talent buyer of Chelsea's Live. "So one thing led to the next and here we are. It just kind of organically happened. Bringing back the Chelsea’s brand, refurbishing it and focusing on live music."
BATON ROUGE, LA
Deadline

‘Black Orpheus’ Heading To Broadway With New Music By Sergio Mendes; Pulitzer-Winning Playwright Nilo Cruz Adapting 1959 Classic Film

EXCLUSIVE: A new musical stage adaptation of the Oscar-winning 1959 film Black Orpheus is being readied for a Broadway premiere next season, producers said today. The production will feature a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Nilo Cruz, original music by Brazilian music icon Sergio Mendes, and direction and choreography by Sergio Trujillo, the Tony-winning choreographer of Ain’t Too Proud. In addition to winning both the Cannes Palme d’Or and the 1959 Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, the 1959 film directed by Marcel Camus based on a play by Vinicius de Moraes played a seminal role in launching the international...
MUSIC
The Independent

Harry Styles announces UK and Ireland 2022 tour: How to get tickets

Harry Styles has announced his long-awaited tour dates for the UK, Europe and South America. The pop singer was forced to reschedule dates due to the ongoing pandemic. However, Styles has now revealed that tickets for the UK, Europe and South America shows will go on sale on Friday 28 January.“I’m so happy to announce that ‘Love On Tour 2022’ is finally coming to the UK, Europe and South America,” he wrote on Twitter.“Check your venue website for further information about your show, and protocols. I’m so excited to see you. Thank you, I love you. H.”The 27-year-old will...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy