IONA Live in Concert

The decades-old practice of livestreaming was given a whole new role as everyone was stuck in their homes. As COVID-19 ravages the world, countless careers, markets, cities and art forms have dissolved into chaos. This is nothing new. However, the ways in which people work to combat the virus’s effects are changing with every passing day. As a musician, I had a difficult time adjusting to this new era. With no more concerts, gigs, music camps or recording studios, musicians like myself had to scramble to work things out. But now that the pandemic has become the new normal, there are tons of new options for recording, performing and listening to music. NPR transported their iconic Tiny Desk Concert to the safe confines of artists’ homes and certain venues began livestreaming performances for audiences on the internet. And now, YouTube has taken the lead with their livestreamed concerts and even a brand new venue.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO