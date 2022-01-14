ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, OK

UPDATE: Logan County judge revokes bond of man suspected of murdering employee, burying body beneath septic tank

By Hicham Raache/KFOR, K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oQco4_0dlj9ShS00

UPDATE: A Logan County judge revoked the bond of the man suspected of killing his employee and burying him beneath a septic tank.

The judge approved Logan County prosecutors’ request that Dan Triplett ‘s bond be revoked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UpYOp_0dlj9ShS00
Brent Mack

Triplett is accused of murdering 50-year-old Brent Mack . He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and desecration of a human corpse after Mack’s remains were found under a septic tank on Oct. 21, 2021.

He was released from custody after he was given a $500,000 bond on Dec. 7 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21rAOl_0dlj9ShS00
Dan Triplett

Conditions of the bond allowed Triplett to only leave his home to get medical care, see his attorney or attend court dates.

Logan County District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas claims Triplett violated his bond conditions.

Court documents state Triplett went to an Oklahoma City Waffle House on Dec. 15, a convenience store and a Guthrie bank on Jan. 4.

A bank employee called police upon seeing Triplett, and Triplett’s movements were also tracked by a GPS monitoring device.

Original Story

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Prosecutors in Logan County are asking a judge to revoke the bond of an Oklahoma murder suspect.

Brent Mack , 50, was reported missing to the Guthrie Police Department on Sept. 29, 2021 after his daughter said that no one had seen or heard from him since Sept. 20.

VIDEO: Chaotic moments after shoplifting suspect opens fire in Oklahoma City Walmart

Mack’s daughter told detectives when she couldn’t reach her father, she messaged his boss, Dan Triplett.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JS9OM_0dlj9ShS00
Brent Mack

According to the probable cause affidavit, Triplett told her that he fired Mack and dropped him off in front of a laundromat. He also said that he gave Mack $1,000 as a severance.

The affidavit states that detectives obtained surveillance footage from the area but they say Triplett never stopped to drop Brent Mack off at the laundromat.

Motorcycle rider dies in 3-vehicle crash in Oklahoma City

Although Triplett insisted that the last place the pair worked together was in Crescent, investigators were able to determine that was not the case.

Instead, they learned that Mack and Triplett worked together at a home in Mulhall on Sept. 20, which is the day he stopped responding to phone calls and text messages.

After watching surveillance footage from the home, “it was apparent that two people arrive at the job site on 09/20/2021 in Dan’s vehicle, but only one person is seen leaving.”

Two taken to hospital following accident involving car, motorcycle

The affidavit states that the video showed Brent Mack getting into a hole that was dug for a septic tank, but he is never seen again on the camera footage.

On Oct. 21, authorities removed the septic tank and found the remains of Brent Mack.

“You didn’t get away with it,” Oklahoma businessman now facing homicide charges in former employee’s death

As a result of the investigation, Triplett was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and desecration of a human corpse.

Daniel Triplett

He was released from custody after he was given a $500,000 bond on Dec. 7 .

Triplett was only allowed to leave his home to get medical care, see his attorney, or attend court dates.

However, Logan County District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas claims Triplett has violated his bond conditions.

Search warrant reveals details about hundreds of stolen Amazon packages found in rural Oklahoma County

According to court documents, Triplett went to an Oklahoma City Waffle House on Dec. 15, a convenience store and a Guthrie bank on Jan. 4.

One of the bank’s employees called police when they saw him, and Triplett’s movements were also tracked by a GPS monitoring device.

Logan County DA seeks to revoke bond of Oklahoma murder suspect accused of killing employee

Triplett is set to be back in court on Friday afternoon where the district attorney’s office is expected to argue that his bond should be revoked or increased because of the alleged violations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KFOR

Deadly DUI sentencing delayed in Canadian Co.

Family and friends of a teen who was killed in a DUI wrong-way crash will have to wait another month to see her accused killer sentenced in court. After it was discovered a sentencing report was not filled out, Malcolm Penney’s sentencing was continued.
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
Logan County, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Logan County, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Oklahoma County, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Revoke#County Judge#Shoplifting#Gps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
KFOR

KFOR

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy