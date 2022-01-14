ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mayor Ed Gainey Places Bet With Kansas City Mayor Over Wild Card Game

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More than just a trip to the AFC Divisional Round is on the line this Sunday at Arrowhead. A barbecue bet has been made between Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. “We’re going to make it a little interesting,” Mayor Gainey...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey Joins Public Works On First Snowfall Of The Season

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As Pittsburgh braced for its first significant snowfall of the season, newly sworn-in mayor Ed Gainey joined Pittsburgh Public Works as plows hit the streets. CommUnity. Tonight is our first snow of the winter. I’m headed out with Matt south of the Mon to Brookline to ensure the we are doing everything we can to treat and plow our streets. pic.twitter.com/u3Z3SLRVRq — Ed Gainey (@gainey_ed) January 7, 2022 Mayor Gainey made his way across the city from North Side to Brookline, checking in with each neighborhood. “In a Gainey Administration, we believe in public works,” the mayor said on Twitter. He checked with city council members, including Anthony Coghill, whose district had a new plow truck and was preparing for the snowfall. Just met up with Councilor @CoghillAnthony. Matt gave us a quick rundown of the new truck and what we’ll be up to tonight. Time to get to work. pic.twitter.com/g2lj858dpi — Ed Gainey (@gainey_ed) January 7, 2022 Prior to hitting the streets, Mayor Gainey also made sure to promote the City of Pittsburgh’s Snow Plow Tracker App which lets Pittsburghers know when and where the plows are and when they’ll make their way to certain neighborhoods.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey calls for Oakland Crossings project to be put on hold

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey on Monday called for a 30-day pause on the controversial Oakland Crossings proposed zoning ordinance. Walnut Capital, the Shadyside developer known for revitalizing Bakery Square, has proposed a major transformation of a portion of Oakland. Dubbed Oakland Crossings, the 17-acre project would require a zoning amendment, which is being considered by the city’s Planning Commission.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey supports effort to host national political convention, regardless of party

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said he supports efforts to bring either the Republican National Convention or Democratic National Convention to the city. Pittsburgh is on a shortlist of cities being considered to host the Republican National Convention in 2024, according to a Politico.com report. Other finalists include Milwaukee, Nashville and Salt Lake City.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh Mayor Gainey appoints Krysia Kubiak as city solicitor

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey on Friday announced that he is appointing Krysia Kubiak as city solicitor. As solicitor, Kubiak will lead Pittsburgh’s law department, which includes a team of attorneys who specialize in corporate counsel, civil litigation, labor, real estate and tax, contracts and worker’s compensation. Kubiak previously...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinton Lucas
thewestsidegazette.com

Ed Gainey Officially Sworn in as First Black Mayor of Pittsburgh

Gainey’s inauguration and swearing-in were held virtually because of COVID-19 with limited in-person attendance in the council chambers. He took the oath of office just before 2 p.m., the judge getting emotional while speaking about the moment’s historical impact. He started his inauguration speech by thanking his family...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cbslocal.com

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey Promises Better Snow Response Ahead Of Sunday’s Storm

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey vowed to improve snow removal ahead of a winter storm expected to drop several inches on Sunday. Call it a baptism of snow. Gainey rode along with plow operators during the first major snow of his administration last week and saw firsthand how the effort came up short, leaving many side streets snow covered and the tires of residents spinning on the icy layer underneath.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Pittsburgh#Wild Card#American Football#Kdka#The Afc Divisional Round#Arrowhead#Steelers#Gainey Ed#Showcase Barbeque#Chiefs
ClutchPoints

Exec sends stern warning to Browns on Baker Mayfield trade

The Cleveland Browns’ season didn’t end the way they wanted it to, as the franchise took a step backward from their 11-5 campaign last year to fall to 8-9. One of the big reasons for the Browns’ step back was the performance of quarterback Baker Mayfield, who noticeably struggled as he attempted to play through a nagging shoulder injury. Mayfield’s struggles opened up the rumor mill to a possible Browns trade, to which an anonymous NFL executive responded to with a stern warning to Cleveland, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN (h/t Browns Wire):
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Todd Bowles News

Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles is about to be a very busy guy this week. Bowles is set to interview with both the Vikings and Bears before coaching in the divisional round against the Rams. The interview with the Vikings is set for Friday, while the one with the Bears...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Card Game
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Kansas City Star

Kansas City mayor: There would be a challenge to reinstating mask mandates as COVID surges

Mayor Quinton Lucas on Sunday said amid an ongoing surge in coronavirus cases, that reinstating a citywide mask mandate would be a challenge. In an interview on CBS’s “Face The Nation” Lucas was asked by host Margaret Brennan to explain what’s holding him back from putting another mask mandate in place. The most recent citywide mandate ended in November.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sportico

Sporticast: Washington Spirit Sale Saga, NFL Playoffs Kick Off

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including some twists in the sale of the NWSL’s Washington Spirit. In a dramatic turn of events, Spirit co-owner Y. Michele Kang has put herself in prime position to take over 100% of the team at a league-record valuation, but much still remains unknown. Last year, in the wake of an ugly abuse scandal that rocked the NWSL, the league told the Washington’s three owners (Kang included) that it wanted them to sell. Since then, controlling owner Steve Baldwin...
NFL
CBS Boston

Early Mock Draft Has Patriots Getting Alabama Receiver Jameson Williams

BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots fans surely wish it were still playoff season in New England. Unfortunately for them, it’s not. But it is mock draft season. For whatever that’s worth. While the mock drafts put out by experts and amateurs alike don’t often mean squat, they do provide a mental exercise of sorts to get everyone thinking about every team’s draft needs and possible moves. As such, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. released his first mock draft of 2022, and he’s got a big name going to the Patriots: Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams. Williams was a star for the Crimson Tide in 2021, his first...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bruce Arians’ Punishment

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians will head into this weekend’s divisional round playoff game a little lighter in his bank account. Arians was fined $50,000 today for striking safety Andrew Adams in the helmet during Tampa Bay’s wild card win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Madden Predicts The Steelers’ 2022 Quarterback

The retirement of longtime starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has left the Pittsburgh Steelers with a gaping hole at the QB position. But according to popular football video game “Madden 22,” that QB1 position will be filled by an intriguing name this coming season. The game’s franchise simulator seems...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy