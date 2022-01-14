"Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play"

For ages 3-12. Oh no! The princess has dropped her sparkly golden ball down the well, what will she do? Frog will help her get the ball. All he wants in return is to be her best friend. Will the princess keep her promise to play with the frog and become his best friend? Join us at the castle to find out the exciting conclusion to this story. Registration is required. Visit site for details. Please wear a mask during this program. Due to the nature of this program, wearing a mask helps protect all attendees, especially those most vulnerable.

