ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

"Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play"

By Arts Barn
Frederick News-Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA post-apocalyptic tale of survival, passion and … the enduring power of Bart Simpson....

www.fredericknewspost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Frederick News-Post

Frog Prince Puppet Show

For ages 3-12. Oh no! The princess has dropped her sparkly golden ball down the well, what will she do? Frog will help her get the ball. All he wants in return is to be her best friend. Will the princess keep her promise to play with the frog and become his best friend? Join us at the castle to find out the exciting conclusion to this story. Registration is required. Visit site for details. Please wear a mask during this program. Due to the nature of this program, wearing a mask helps protect all attendees, especially those most vulnerable.
ENTERTAINMENT
fargounderground.com

Electric Six + VOLK To Play The Hall At Fargo Brewing In May

Rockers Electric Six and VOLK will play The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Tickets go on sale Thursday, January 13. With its 14th studio album “Bride of the Devil”, Detroit’s Electric Six examines the concepts of evil and corruption, humanity’s various falls from grace, the nine circles of purgatory and of course, the internet itself. The band is also known for the singles “Danger! High Voltage”, “Gay Bar” and “Radio Ga Ga”.
FARGO, ND
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civilization#Post Electric Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
1051thebounce.com

Another Michigan Restaurant Staple Closes Its Doors

Just when you think restaurants are starting to boom again following the past two years, we get word that another local favorite is closing its doors for good. I’m looking forward to the day all the restaurant-related news stories are about new, locally-owned establishments popping up and finding success throughout Michigan and the rest of America.
DETROIT, MI
Primetimer

WATCH: Newscaster Gets Hit by a Car on Live TV... And Keeps Reporting

Calling Good Morning America! This week, Tori Yorgey, a reporter for West Virginia's WSAZ, proved she has what it takes to make it to the big leagues when she continued reporting the weather after she was hit by a car during a live segment. Yorgey repeatedly proclaimed that she's "okay" following the scary moment, and she even went so far as to console the driver who hit her, telling her that she's "so sweet" for being concerned. "That's live TV for ya!" said Yorgey. "It's all good."
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

One ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Is Over 100 Years Old

Would you believe there is one Gilligan’s Island star who is over 100 years old?. Let us make it clear, though, that the only living original cast member is Tina Louise. Longtime fans know that she played Ginger Grant on the CBS sitcom and is 87 years old. So, who is this actor who is above the century mark?
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Ghosts' Rebecca Wisocky Previews Hetty's 'Explosive' Reunion With Her Hubby, Praises Jay-as-Hetty Episode

Another spirit is coming out of woodwork — or to be more precise, the vault. In this Thursday’s episode of Ghosts (CBS, 9/8c), Sam, Jay and their non-living pals discover that Hetty’s robber baron husband, Elias (played by Veep‘s Matt Walsh), has been trapped in the estate’s vault since his death. Now that Elias is free, he’s not thrilled with his wife’s new independent attitude or with the livings in charge of his property. So Elias uses his unusual power to try to ruin the wedding that Sam and Jay are hosting. Below, star Rebecca Wisocky previews her character Hetty’s unexpected reunion...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Diabolical’: Amazon Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Animated Series

The Boys won’t return for Season 3 until the summer, but this spring fans can sink their teeth into The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated offshoot of the Emmy-nominated superhero series. Set to debut in its entirety March 4, Diabolical features eight 12- to 14-minute episodes that each tout their own animation style. The series will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe with the help of Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler. The Boys is based on the New York Times bestselling comic by Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Racioppa, Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina. It is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Amid Real Housewives Controversy, Mary Crosby's Estranged Parents Break Silence With Some Wild Claims

Mary Cosby has headlined the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City for two seasons now. But she might not be asked back for a third after skipping the latest reunion taping. According to franchise EP and reunion host Andy Cohen, her absence was due to her not feeling the “gratitude” amidst the racial controversy and fan backlash surrounding her. In the latest turn of events, though, it's Cosby's estranged parents that have broken their silence with some pretty wild claims regarding their reality star offspring.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy