Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne NWS: Expect Windy Conditions, Some Snow Today

By Doug Randall
 6 days ago
It isn't expected to develop into any kind of major storm, but the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning southeast residents to...

NWS Cheyenne: 65 MPH Gusts Likely This Evening, Snow Friday

Wind gusts up to 65 mph are expected to blast the Arlington area on Interstate 80 as well as the Bordeaux area on Interstate 25 this afternoon through early Friday, before another round of snow returns. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued the following statements Thursday morning:. 20/210AM: Greetings!...
CHEYENNE, WY
Fog This Morning, Blowing Snow Friday In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning motorists about dense fog this morning, with blowing snow and winter weather headed our way on Thursday night/Friday. That's according to the information posted this morning [1/19] on the agency's website. In regard to the fog, the weather service had...
CHEYENNE, WY
NWS Cheyenne: Cold, Gusty Winds, and Snow on Friday

Temperatures in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle will be much colder Friday with wind chills in the 20s and teens by the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. The agency issued the following briefing Thursday afternoon:. Good afternoon,. The weather Impact Level for Friday morning through...
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne Temps Ranged From 96 Degrees To -15 Last Year

Cheyenne had a somewhat warmer and dryer year than typical, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency recently published its 2021 climate summary for the city. According to the report, the city twice hit 96 degrees, once on July 28 and again on September 10. A low for the year was hit on Feb. 14, when the mercury dipped to -15.
CHEYENNE, WY
Pushing Snow Onto Wyoming State Highways Could Land You in Jail

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reminding the public that it's illegal to push snow onto state highways. Agency spokeswoman Andrea Staley says WYDOT has received many reports this month across southeast Wyoming of people pushing snow into the traffic lanes. "Piling or depositing of snow in WYDOT’s right of...
LARAMIE, WY
Cheyenne NWS: Blowing Snow, Near-Blizzard Conditions Continue Thursday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says blowing snow and blizzard conditions are continuing in many areas of southeast Wyoming today [1-6]. Widespread high winds are expected across much of southeast Wyoming today and tonight with gusts 65-75 MPH common, strongest around Arlington and Elk Mountain. Winds are expected to eventually spread into the Cheyenne area by some point late this afternoon or evening with gusts around 60 MPH possible locally. These winds combined with yesterday's snowfall could lead to dangerous conditions, especially for western areas with significant blowing and drifting snow likely. Near blizzard conditions will be possible at times with visibilities as low as one quarter of a mile. Travelers should exercise caution and check road conditions by dialing 511 or visiting wyoroad.info. Finally, periods of light snow will remain possible today from far southeast Wyoming into the southern Nebraska Panhandle. Additional accumulations will generally be light, but some areas may receive another inch or two. A small bit of good news: With the increasing winds, temperatures will also begin to rise this evening through Friday morning with overnight temperatures above freezing along and west of the Laramie Range. Many areas may be in the 40s by Friday afternoon.
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne NWS Warns Of Possible ‘Near Blizzard Conditions’

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning of possible ''near- blizzard conditions" in southeast Wyoming this afternoon [1-5] and into Thursday morning. The agency posted this statement on its website earlier today:. Snow will increase in coverage and intensity across much of southeast Wyoming and the western...
CHEYENNE, WY
I-25 in Southeast Wyoming Back Open, I-80 Estimated to Reopen Friday Afternoon

Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming is back open, but the Wyoming Department of Transportation says it could be Friday afternoon before Interstate 80 fully reopens. Currently, the eastbound lanes from Evanston to Rock Springs are closed due to winter conditions, the eastbound lanes from Rock Springs to Rawlins are closed due to rolling closure, and both lanes between Rawlins and Cheyenne are closed due to winter conditions.
CHEYENNE, WY
I-80 in Wyoming Back Open After Multi-Day Closure

Interstate 80 in Wyoming is back open in both directions, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The 75-mile stretch between Walcott Junction and Laramie, however, is closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds. Much of I-80 was closed Wednesday morning due to winter conditions and crashes. WYDOT...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie County Weather-Related Closures For Jan. 6

Townsquare Media of Cheyenne has been notified of the following closures due to a winter storm that has rocked the area. We will be updating the list as more closures are announced:. Laramie County School District#1 [remote learning planned]. Laramie County School District#2 [remote learning planned]. State of Wyoming Offices...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
UPDATE: WYDOT Recloses Stretch of I-80 Minutes After Opening It

Well, that was short-lived. The Wyoming Department of Transportation has reclosed Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Cheyenne due to winter conditions. The eastbound lanes from Rock Springs to Rawlins are closed due to rolling closure. As of 11:17 a.m., the estimated reopening time is unknown. ORIGINAL STORY:. Interstate 80 in...
CHEYENNE, WY
Much of I-80 in Wyoming Expected to Remain Closed Overnight

The Wyoming Department of Transportation now says it could be Thursday morning before crews get Interstate 80 back open. As of 5:21 p.m., both lanes were closed between Evanston and Cheyenne. Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Orin Junction is also closed and isn't expected to reopen until 2 p.m. to...
CHEYENNE, WY
Arctic Front, Subzero Temps, Blowing Snow To Blast SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning southeast Wyoming residents to be ready for a blast of southeast Wyoming later this week. The agency posted this statement on its website this morning [1/3]:. Weather impacts could be significant across southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle this coming work...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie, WY
