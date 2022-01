This week’s episode of WWE Raw drew 1,613,000 viewers. This is down from the 1,632,000 viewers the show did last week. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the news. The 18-49 demo was a 0.43 rating, up from last week’s 0.39 rating. The show went up against the NFL playoff game between the Rams and Cardinals on ESPN and ABC that averaged over 8 million viewers alone on ESPN.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO