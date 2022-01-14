A good start to the 2022 fishing season

With ice finally beginning to thicken on Iowa’s many lakes and ponds, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding anglers to use caution as they head out with their lines and equipment. According to DNR Chief of Fisheries, Joe Larschied, ice fishing is a fun and inexpensive way for Iowans to enjoy the outdoors, but it does come with some risks. He says, “Check ice thickness as you make your way to your favorite fishing spot. Ice conditions change constantly and its thickness can vary across the lake. Trust your instincts—if the ice does not look right, don’t go out.” The recommended minimum safe thickness for ice fishing is four inches. At five inches, ice should be strong enough to support snowmobiles or ATVs. Cars and small pickups are acceptable with ice between eight and 12 inches thick and mid-size trucks beginning at over a foot. No ice is ever considered 100 percent safe, so be sure to let somebody know where you will be fishing, do not go out alone and bring along basic equipment to help in an emergency, including: ice cleats and picks, safety ropes and spare dry clothes. Follow the link included below.

