The sale and use of glue traps that are described as “one of the cruellest methods of rodent control” should be banned, Scotland’s environment minister has said.Mairi McAllan told the Scottish Parliament the Government wants to end the “cruel practice of setting glue traps” that are designed to snare vermin but often catch pets and other wildlife.It follows a call from the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission in March of last year to completely outlaw the use of the traps.Raising the issue during general questions at Holyrood, SNP MSP Siobhian Brown asked whether the Scottish Government would accept the commission’s recommendation and...

ANIMALS ・ 9 HOURS AGO