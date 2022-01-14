Deputies: Person dies after shooting in South Sacramento parking lot

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies are investigating a homicide after a shooting Thursday in South Sacramento.

A person inside of a business near 65st Street and Stockton Boulevard reported the shooting around 6:30 p.m., officials said. The caller said they heard gunshots, and they believed someone inside a vehicle had been shot.

The caller also told officials the vehicle with the shooting victim inside was driven away from the scene.

Deputies said when they arrived, the victim and vehicle were not there, but evidence of a shooting was present.

Authorities said no other details on the shooting or shooter are available.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will identify the shooting victim after the family is notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.