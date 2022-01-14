ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Deputies: Person dies after shooting in South Sacramento parking lot

By Anisca Miles
FOX40
FOX40
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=461p87_0dlj6upN00

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies are investigating a homicide after a shooting Thursday in South Sacramento.

A person inside of a business near 65st Street and Stockton Boulevard reported the shooting around 6:30 p.m., officials said. The caller said they heard gunshots, and they believed someone inside a vehicle had been shot.

Vacaville police respond to reports of person with gun inside a hospital

The caller also told officials the vehicle with the shooting victim inside was driven away from the scene.

Deputies said when they arrived, the victim and vehicle were not there, but evidence of a shooting was present.

Authorities said no other details on the shooting or shooter are available.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will identify the shooting victim after the family is notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX40

Suspect arrested months after seriously injured woman dies in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man has been charged with murder on suspicion of killing a woman back in May of last year. The afternoon of May 14, police said a woman with serious injuries was found on Florin Road, near 29th Street, in South Sacramento. She had serious injuries and was […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vacaville, CA
County
Sacramento County, CA
Sacramento County, CA
Sports
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
FOX40

Car gets into head-on collision trying to pass school bus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A head-on crash involving a school bus in Sacramento County injured three people early Thursday morning.  The California Highway Patrol said a Chevrolet Malibu was driving behind a school bus on Jackson Road near Latrobe Road around 6:35 a.m. According to the CHP, the Malibu crossed solid double-yellow lines in an […]
FOX40

Oakland police investigating possible bomb reported near courthouse

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A possible bomb has forced evacuations in downtown Oakland, according to police. Clay Street between 11th and 16th Streets is closed while officers investigate. The possible ‘incendiary device’ was reported near the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse at 1301 Clay St. The Alameda County Sheriff’s bomb squad is […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police
FOX40

Man gets life sentence for deadly California rampage

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man convicted of a Southern California rampage that included shootings, carjackings and murder was sentenced to life in prison without chance of parole by a judge who called him “evil personified.” Artyom Gasparyan, 38, was sentenced Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court by Judge Eleanor J. Hunter. In August, […]
FOX40

Man arrested in woman’s killing at Southern California furniture store

(KTLA) — Police have taken a suspect into custody in connection with last week’s fatal stabbing of a woman inside a Southern California luxury furniture store, authorities said Wednesday. The suspect, 31-year-old Shawn Laval Smith, was found and detained by Pasadena police before noon in the area of Fair Oaks and Colorado Boulevard, according to the Los […]
FOX40

AG Bonta to probe troubled Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — California’s attorney general on Wednesday announced a civil rights investigation into the office of Santa Clara Sheriff Laurie Smith, a polarizing figure who is fighting formal public corruption accusations following a no-confidence vote by the county’s board of supervisors. Attorney General Rob Bonta declined to lay out specific allegations because the […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX40

School van in Pittsburgh shot at by 2 people, killing student

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Two people fired into a van outside a Pittsburgh school at dismissal time Wednesday afternoon, sending a 15-year-old student to a hospital where he later died, authorities said. Two people reportedly approached the school van outside Oliver Citywide Academy and fired into it, hitting the male student, Pittsburgh Public Schools said. No […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX40

Sacramento County residents asked to avoid emergency services for mild COVID symptoms

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento County Public Health officials continue to urge residents to refrain from using emergency services unless they are in need of life-saving treatment. SCPH said that those who have mild symptoms related to COVID-19, such as a cough or sore throat, should treat themselves with over-the-counter medication and only call 911 […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

FOX40

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy