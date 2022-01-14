Score two drones for the price of one with this limited-time deal

What’s better than a single drone? Two drones, of course. If you’re conquering the skies anyway, you might as well use two powerful drones to explore the world from a different vantage point. With the Alpha Z PRO Ultra HD Dual Camera Drone and Flying Fox Ultra HD Dual Camera Drone , you’ll be scoring two quadcopters for the price of one. Together these drones are only $174.99 (reg. $398).

Available on sale for 56 percent off, this drone bundle features two flyers, both of which are equipped with a 4K front camera and 720p bottom camera, allowing you to take the clearest, most stunning footage. For starters, you have the Alpha Z PRO, which packs a wide-angle camera with 90-degree adjustment and altitude hold mode that allows you to stabilize the drone’s flight for more crisp pictures and video. In addition, its four channels enable it to ascend, descend, move forward, backward, maneuver left and right, and even perform a 360-degree roll. It also has a 6-axis gyroscope responsible for ensuring a smooth flight and more convenient control.

The other drone you’ll receive is the Flying Fox, which is also outfitted with an HD camera that produces details four times that of 1080 pixels, with better highlight and shadows. It offers gesture control that enables you to take photos and videos with hand gestures, and it also has a follow function that lets you connect the distance between the aircraft and the current location of the controller. With a one-key automatic return and headless mode, this copter can find its way back automatically and can remember the orientation with which it took off.

Check them out in action:

On top of all these fantastic features, the common denominator of these two drones is that each features a sleek yet timeless design. The Alpha Z PRO comes in an elegant black color, while the Flying Fox comes in a clean silver finish, allowing you to take the skies in style.

Usually retailing for $398, this drone bundle is on sale for only $174.99 .

Prices subject to change.