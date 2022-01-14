Prepare to bundle up: Deep freeze returns to Southern Tier, followed by snow on MLK Day

Temperatures rose into the 50s on the last day of December, but January has brought more seasonal conditions, and winter is about to make itself unmistakably felt again.

A major storm system that is developing is likely to bring snow to the Northeast by Sunday night and Monday, with some forecasters calling for 12-18 inches of snow through parts of Central New York, including Binghamton.

While the National Weather Service is not certain of the storm's track, forecasters are more certain — and concerned — that temperatures will plummet and wind speeds will rise, leading to potentially dangerous wind chill conditions.

"A really strong cold front will move in Friday, bringing a dome of Arctic air over our region," said Bryan Greenblatt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Binghamton . "Temperatures Friday will fall throughout the day. By Friday night, temperatures will be in the single digits, and maybe we'll see (below zero) temperatures.

"The bigger story is wind chills," Greenblatt said. "We're not expecting very high winds, but 10 to 15 mph winds will be enough to create wind chill issues. Saturday's high will be in the single digits. It will be very cold as well."

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for Friday night and Saturday for counties across the Southern Tier.

A winter storm brewing out west is expected to dump a large amount of snow in the Midwest and then take a rare southerly turn before taking aim at the Northeast.

The storm is expected to dump several inches of snow across several states in the Southeast before it rumbles up the East Coast, according to Accuweather .

On Friday afternoon, Accuweather was predicting between six and 18 inches of snow could fall across the Southern Tier by Monday night.

Dangerous snow and ice conditions are expected as far south as South Carolina, Accuweather said.

Sunday and Monday will bring somewhat warmer temperatures, but also the likelihood of at least some snow and/or other precipitation as effects of that storm system take hold, Greenblatt said.

It's too soon to know the exact track of the system and the impact on the Southern Tier, but forecasters say it's likely travel will be affected, and residents would be wise to prepare for the potential of a major storm.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Prepare to bundle up: Deep freeze returns to Southern Tier, followed by snow on MLK Day